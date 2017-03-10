By

OPENING THIS WEEK

by Kam Williams

For movies opening March 10, 2017

BIG BUDGET FILMS

Kong: Skull Island (PG-13 for action, intense violence and brief profanity) Reboot of the King Kong franchise, set in 1971, revolving around an ill-fated expedition to an uncharted Polynesian island inhabited by a horde of monsters led by a giant ape. Ensemble cast includes Samuel L. Jackson, Brie Larson, John C. Reilly, John Goodman, Corey Hawkins and Tom Hiddleston.

INDEPENDENT & FOREIGN FILMS

Actor Martinez (Unrated) Quirky mockumentary, set in Denver, highlighting the futile attempt of aspiring actor/computer repairman Arthur Martinez to kickstart his fledgling showbiz career. With Mike Ott, Cory Zacharia and Nathan Silver.

Betting on Zero (Unrated) Incendiary Wall Street documentary chronicling billionaire, hedge fund manager Bill Ackman’s crusade exposing Herbalife as the biggest pyramid scheme in history. Featuring appearances by corporate raider Carl Icahn, grass roots organizer Julie Contreras and Herbalife CEO Michael Johnson.

Brimstone (R for profanity, grisly violence, graphic sexuality, disturbing images and frontal nudity) Gruesome Western about a wrongfully-accused, frontier woman (Dakota Fanning) who tries to clear her name while on the run from a vengeful preacher (Guy Pearce). Support cast includes Emilia Jones, Carice van Houten and Kit Harington.

My Scientology Movie (Unrated) Faux documentary employing actors to recreate revealing incidents reported by disenchanted members of the Church of Scientology. Co-starring Andrew Perez, Stacia Roybal and Conner Stark as Tom Cruise.

The Other Half (Unrated) Romance drama, set in Toronto, revolving around the love affair between a grief-stricken cab driver (Tom Cullen) and a manic depressive with a bipolar disorder (Tatiana Maslany). With Diana Bentley, Henry Czerny and Emmanuel Kabongo.

The Ottoman Lieutenant (R for violence) Romance drama, unfolding at the outbreak of the First World War, about the love which blossoms between a Turkish lieutenant (Michiel Huisman) in the Imperial Army and a headstrong, American nurse (Hera Hilmar) stationed at a medical mission inside the Ottoman Empire. Supporting cast includes Josh Hartnett, Haluk Bilginer and Sir Ben Kingsley.

Personal Shopper (R for profanity, sexuality, nudity and a bloody image) Supernatural suspense thriller, set in Paris, about a grief-stricken American’s (Kristen Stewart) attempt to communicate with the ghost of her recently-departed twin brother. With Sigrid Bouaziz, Ty Olwin and Lars Eidinger. (In English, French and Swedish with subtitles)

Raw (R for aberrant behavior, gruesome images, nudity, graphic sexuality, profanity, drug use and partying) Grisly horror flick about a 16 year-old vegan (Garance Marillier) who develops an insatiable taste for flesh after being forced to eat meat during a vet school hazing ritual. Featuring Laurent Lucas, Ella Rumpf and Joana Preiss. (In French with subtitles)

Suntan (Unrated) Romantic dramedy revolving around a middle-aged physician (Makis Papadimitrou) who jeopardizes his new position on a trendy resort island when he becomes obsessed with a flirtatious tourist (Ellie Tringou) about half his age. With Dimi Hart, Hara Kotsali and Marcus Collen. (In Greek and English with subtitles)

This Beautiful Fantastic (PG for mature themes and mild epithets) Unlikely-buddies dramedy about a cash-strapped, reclusive writer (Jessica Brown Findlay) befriended by the filthy-rich, cranky old codger (Tom Wilkinson) who lives next door. Supporting cast includes Jeremy Irvine, Anna Chancellor and Andrew Scott.

Uncertain (Unrated) Warts-and-all documentary taking a lighthearted look at the colorful denizens of Uncertain, Texas (popu. 94), a tiny town in the middle of nowhere you’ve got to be lost to find.

