For movies opening March 16, 2018



BIG BUDGET FILMS

7 Days in Entebbe (PG-13 for violence, smoking, drug use, mature themes and brief profanity) Historical docudrama, set in Uganda in 1976, recounting an Israeli commando unit’s daring rescue of a hijacked, Air France jetliner’s passengers and crew. Co-starring Rosamund Pike, Daniel Bruhl, Eddie Marsan as Shimon Peres, Angel Bonanni as Yoni Netanyahu, Lior Ashkenazi as Yitzhak Rabin, and Nonso Anozie as Idi Amin.

I Can Only Imagine (PG for mature themes and some violence) Faith-based docudrama chronicling the untold true story behind “I Can Only Imagine,” the band MercyMe’s double-platinum hit about the power of forgiveness which became the best-selling, contemporary Christian song of all time. With J. Michael Finley, Dennis Quaid, Trace Adkins, Priscilla Shirer and Cloris Leachman.

Love, Simon (PG-13 for profanity, underage drinking, sexuality and mature themes) Adaptation of “Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda,” Becky Albertalli’s young adult best seller about a gay teen (Nick Robinson) forced out of the closet by a cruel classmate (Logan Miller) who discovered his sexual orientation online. Ensemble cast includes Jennifer Garner, Josh Duhamel, Alexandra Shipp, Katherine Langford and Keiynan Lonsdale.

Tomb Raider (PG-13 for violence and some profanity) Alicia Vikander assumes the title role in this reboot of the action franchise which finds the acrobatic archaeologist embarking on a perilous journey in search of her explorer father (Dominic West) who went missing on a mysterious island off the coast of Japan. With Daniel Wu, Kristin Scott Thomas, Walton Goggins and Nick Frost.

INDEPENDENT & FOREIGN FILMS

Augie (Unrated) Inspirational biopic about fitness guru Augie Nieto who has been campaigning to find a cure for ALS since being diagnosed with the disease at the age of 47.

Dear Dictator (Unrated) Unlikely-buddies comedy about a deposed, banana republic dictator (Michael Caine) who seeks asylum in suburban America where he helps a rebellious teen (Odeya Rush) overthrow the mean girls clique making her life miserable at school. With Katie Holmes, Seth Green and Jason Biggs.

Flower (R for crude sexuality, graphic nude drawings, drug use, a violent image and pervasive profanity) Coming-of-age comedy about a rebellious 17 year-old (Zoey Deutch) who joins forces with her traumatized step-brother (Joey Morgan) in shaming the high school teacher (Adam Scott) who had sexually assaulted him. Support cast includes Kathryn Hahn, Tim Heidecker and Dylan Gelula.

Furlough (R for a brief sexual reference) Oil-and-water dramedy revolving around a rookie prison guard’s (Tessa Thompson) ordeal escorting a hell-raising inmate (Melissa Leo) home for a weekend visit to her dying mom. With Whoopi Goldberg, Drena De Niro and La La Anthony.

Journey’s End (R for profanity and graphic images) World War I saga, set during the third Battle of Aisne in northern France, chronicling some British soldiers’ struggle to survive in a trench located along the frontlines. Co-starring Sam Claflin, Asa Butterfield, Paul Bettany, Toby Jones and Tom Sturridge.

Maineland (Unrated) American Dream documentary about the enormous number of kids from China enrolling in private boarding schools all across America. (In Mandarin and English with subtitles)

Mantra: Sounds into Silence (Unrated) Spiritual documentary extolling the virtues of chanting as a path to inner peace.

Take Your Pills (Unrated) Investigative documentary exploring the popularity of performance-enhancing drugs like Adderall and Ritalin not just with hyperactive kids but with college students and Type A white-collar workers.

