by Kam Williams

For movies opening March 23, 2018



BIG BUDGET FILMS

Midnight Sun (PG-13 for partying and sensuality) Bittersweet romance about a sickly teen (Bella Thorna) allergic to sunlight who’s sweet soulmate (Patrick Schwarzenegger) doesn’t mind that she can’t go on a date before dark. Featuring Rob Riggle, Quinn Shephard and Ken Tremblett.

Pacific Rim Uprising (PG-13 for action, violence and some profanity) Sci-fi sequel finds Jake (John Boyega) and Mako (Rinko Kikuchi) joining forces with a new generation of Jaeger pilots to save humanity from another invasion of alien sea monsters. With Scott Eastwood, Charlie Day, Tian Jing and Adria Arjona.

Paul, Apostle of Christ (PG-13 for disturbing images and some violence) James Faulkner handles the title role in this faith -based biopic chronicling the evolution of St. Paul from a persecutor of Christians to a pious disciple of Jesus. Cast includes Jim Caviezel, Joanne Whalley and Olivier Martinez.

Sherlock Gnomes (PG for some rude and suggestive humor) Johnny Depp plays the title character in this animated sequel which finds Gnomeo (James McAvoy) and Juliet (Emily Blunt) recruiting a legendary sleuth and his sidekick (Chiwetel Ejiofor) to investigate the mysterious disappearance of London’s lawn ornaments. Voice cast includes Maggie Smith, Michael Caine, Mary J. Blige and Ozzy Osbourne.

Unsane (R for profanity, violence, sexual references and disturbing behavior) Psychological thriller, directed by Steven Soderbergh, about a young businesswoman (Claire Foy) forced to confront her greatest fear after accidentally committing herself to a mental institution while trying to escape her stalker (Joshua Leonard). With Jay Pharoah, Amy Irving and Juno Temple.

INDEPENDENT & FOREIGN FILMS

A Bag of Marbles (Unrated) Adaptation of Joseph Joffo’s World War II memoir, set in 1941, about a couple of Jewish brothers’ (Dorian Le Clech and Batyste Fleurial) attempt to survive during the Nazi occupation of Paris. With Kev Adams, Patrick Bruel and Elsa Zylberstein. (In French, German, Yiddish and Russian with subtitles)

Final Portrait (R for profanity, sexual references and nudity) Buddy biopic, set in 1964, chronicling the reunion in Paris of Swiss painter Alberto Giacometti (Geoffrey Rush) and his good friend, American art critic James Lord (Armie Hammer). Supporting cast includes Tony Shalhoub, James Faulkner and Clemence Poesy. (In English, French and Italian with subtitles)

Hichki (Unrated) Bollywood coming-of-age drama about a young woman (Rani Mukerji) with Tourette syndrome who turns her weakness into a strength en route to landing a teaching position at an elite prep school. With Supriya Pilgaonkar and Ivan Rodrigues. (In Hindi with subtitles)

Roxanne Roxanne (Unrated) Chante’ Adams plays the title character in this hip-hop drama, set in Queens in the early Eighties, about a 14 year-old girl well on her way to becoming a rap legend. Support cast includes Nia Long, Mahershala Ali and Beastie Boy Adam Horovitz.

What We Started (Unrated) The electronic music craze is the subject of this documentary featuring commentary by Ed Sheeran, Louie Vega and Usher Raymond.

