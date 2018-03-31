By

by Kam Williams

For movies opening March 30, 2018



BIG BUDGET FILMS

God’s Not Dead: A Light in the Darkness (PG for violence, mature themes and suggestive material) Third installment in the faith-based franchise finds members of a tight-knit congregation being tested by God when a deadly fire destroys their church. Co-starring Tatum O’Neal, John Corbett, Ted McGinley and Gregory Alan Williams.

Ready Player One (PG-13 for action, violence, bloody images, suggestive material, partial nudity and profanity) Adaptation of Ernest Cline’s sci-fi novel, set in 2045, revolving around a teenager’s (Tye Sheridan) participation with the help of his friends in a virtual reality Easter egg hunt where the winner will inherit an immense fortune from the contest’s late creator (Mark Rylance). Ensemble includes Olivia Cooke, Mckenna Grace, Lena Waithe, Olivia Cooke, Simon Pegg and Letitia Wright.

Tyler Perry’s Acrimony (R for profanity, sexuality and violence) Revenge thriller about a long-suffering wife (Taraji P. Henson) who finally gets fed up with her philandering spouse (Lyriq Bent). With Crystie Stewart, Danielle Nicolet and Jazmyn Simon.

INDEPENDENT & FOREIGN FILMS

All I Wish (Unrated) Romantic comedy about a fledgling fashion designer’s (Sharon Stone) desperate search for a soulmate until she finally meets Mr. Right (Tony Goldwyn) on her 46th birthday. Featuring Famke Janssen, Ellen Bursrtyn and Erica Ash.

Birthmarked (Unrated) Nature vs. nurture comedy about a couple of well-respected science professors (Matthew Goode and Toni Collette) who retire to raise their kids to test what they suspect to be a genetic predisposition to pursue their careers. With Fionnula Flanagan, Michael Smiley and Suzanne Clement.

The China Hustle (R for profanity) Eye-opening expose’ highlighting how China has been eating America’s lunch by perpetrating a massive stock fraud in the deregulated financial markets.

Finding Your Feet (PG-13 for suggestive material, profanity and brief drug use) Romantic dramedy about a straitlaced senior citizen (Imelda Staunton) who moves in with her bohemian big sister (Cela Imrie) after catching her husband of 40 years (John Sessions) in bed with her BFF (Josie Lawrence). With Timothy Spall, Joanna Lumley, Paul Chan and David Hayman.

Gemini (R for pervasive profanity and a violent image) Crime thriller about a Hollywood starlet’s (Zoe Kravitz) personal assistant (Lola Kirke) who ends up the prime suspect in a grisly homicide after lending a gun to her boss. Supporting cast includes Ricki Lake, John Cho and James Ransone.

The Last Movie Star (R for sexuality and partial nudity) Burt Reynolds stars in this poignant character study about an aging matinee idol forced to face the fact that his glory days are way behind him. With Chevy Chase, Clark Duke and Ariel Winter.

Outside In (Unrated) Romance drama about the taboo love affair between a recently-paroled ex-con (Jay Duplass) and a married, high school teacher (Edie Falco) he hasn’t seen since being sent up the river 20 years ago. With Kaitlyn Dever, Ben Schwartz and Aaron Blakely.

