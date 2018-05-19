By

by Kam Williams

For movies opening May 18, 2018

Book Club (PG-13 for profanity and pervasive sex-related material) Romantic comedy revolving around four lifelong friends (Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen) whose sex lives are turned upside-down after their monthly book club discussion of “Fifty Shades of Grey.” Support cast includes Craig T. Nelson, Alicia Firestone, Don Johnson, Andy Garcia, Richard Dreyfuss and Ed Begley, Jr.

Deadpool 2 (R for sexual references, graphic violence, brief drug use and pervasive profanity) 11th installment in Marvel Comics’ X-Men franchise finds the wisecracking title character (Ryan Reynolds) forming a ragtag team of superheroes to protect a young mutant (Julian Dennison) being hunted by a time-traveling, cybernetic soldier (Josh Brolin). With Morena Baccarin, Zazie Beetz and T.J. Miller.

Show Dogs (PG for suggestive and rude humor, action and mild epithets) Crime comedy about a police K-9 (Ludacris) who goes undercover as a pampered pooch with the help of his detective partner (Will Arnett) to prevent a looming disaster at the world’s most exclusive dog show. With Natasha Lyonne, Omar Chaparro and Andy Beckwith, and featuring voicework by Shaquille O’Neal, RuPaul, Alan Cumming and Jordin Sparks.

Carter & June (Unrated) Michael Raymond-James and Samaire Armstrong play the title characters in this mob comedy as ex-lovers who reunite to pull a bank heist which goes horribly wrong. With Timothy Omundson, Paul Rae and James Landry Hebert.

First Reformed (R for some disturbing violent images) Suspense thriller, set in upstate New York, revolving around a grieving pastor (Ethan Hawke) whose counseling the depressed husband (Philip Ettinger) of a pregnant parishioner (Amanda Seyfried) fails in tragic fashion. Supporting cast includes Cedric the Entertainer, Michael Gaston and Victoria Hill.

The Most Unknown (Unrated) Frontier documentary following visionary scientists on the cutting edge as they explore new fields and seek answers to an array of unanswered questions.

On Chesil Beach (R for nudity and sexuality) Adaptation of Ian McEwan’s best-selling novel of the same name, set in Dorset in the summer of ’62, chronicling the courtship of a young couple (Saoirse Ronan and Billy Howie) that culminates in a bedroom crisis on their wedding night. With Emily Watson, Bebe Cave and Samuel West.

Pope Francis: A Man of His Word (PG for mature themes and images of suffering) Papal profile taking the audience on an intimate, cinematic journey with Pope Francis as he pontificates about poverty, pollution and social justice. (In Italian, Spanish, German and English with subtitles)

Sollers Point (R for sexuality, drug use and pervasive profanity) Tale of redemption revolving around a just-paroled ex-con’s (McCaul Lombardi) attempt to readjust to society while living under house arrest in Baltimore at the home of his father (Jim Belushi). With Imani Hakim, Zazie Beetz and Tom Guiry.

That Summer (Unrated) Leisure class documentary, set during the summer of ’72, chronicling the comings and goings of pop icons and jet setters at Grey Gardens, the sprawling Long Island estate of socialites “Big Edith” and “Little Edith” Bouvier Beale. Featuring file footage of Andy Warhol, Lee Radziwill, Peter Beard and Paul Morrissey.

