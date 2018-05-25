For movies opening May 25, 2018

By

by Kam Williams

Solo: A Star Wars Story (PG-13 for violence and sci-fi action sequences) Second installment in the Star Wars anthology revolves around Han Solo’s (Alden Ehrenreich) early escapades in a dark and dangerous underworld where he befriends his future co-pilot, Chewbacca (Jonas Suotamo). Supporting cast includes Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke and Thandie Newton.

Future World (R for violence, nudity, sexuality, profanity and drug use) Sci-fi thriller about a desperate prince (Jeffrey Wahlberg) who embarks on an epic journey across a devastated wasteland in search of a mythical medicine which might cure his terminally-ill mom (Lucy Liu). With James Franco, Snoop Dogg and Suki Waterhouse.

The Gospel According to Andre’ (PG-13 for mature themes and some suggestive content) Reverential biopic chronicling fashionista Andre’ Leon Talley’s overcoming humble roots and Jim Crow segregation on his way to a celebrated career at Vogue magazine. Featuring commentary by Sean “P.Diddy” Combs, Anna Winotur, Tom Ford, Whoopi Goldberg and will.i.am.

How Long Will I Love You (Unrated) Time-travel, romantic fantasy about a woman living in 2018 who wakes up in bed with a man living in 1999. Co-starring Jiayin Lei, Liya Tong and Zheng Xu. (In Mandarin with subtitles)

How to Talk to Girls at Parties (R for nudity, sexuality, drug use and pervasive profanity) Sci-fi comedy, set in London in ’77, about a shy teen (Alex Sharp) who falls in love with a beautiful alien from another planet (Elle Fanning) he meets at an after-hours rave. With Nicole Kidman, Ruth Wilson and Matt Lucas.

In Darkness (Unrated) Crime thriller about a blind pianist (Natalie Dormer) who ends up on the run from Russian mobsters after hearing a neighbor (Emily Ratajkowski) murdered in her upstairs apartment. Featuring Ed Skrein, Joely Richardson and James Cosmo..

Mary Shelley (PG-13 for sexuality, mature themes and substance abuse) Elle Fanning plays the title character in this biopic about the rebellious teen who married the poet Percy Shelley (Douglas Booth) before writing the literary classic “Frankenstein.” With Maisie Williams, Ben Hardy and Bel Powley.

The Misandrists (Unrated) Counter-cultural comedy, set in Berlin, revolving around a group of radical feminists intent on putting an end to patriarchy and ushering in a new world order. Ensemble cast includes Viva Ruiz, Caprice Crawford and Kembra Pfahler. (In English, German and Danish with subtitles)

Summer 1993 (Unrated) Poignant portrait of a traumatized, 6 year-old orphan’s (Laia Artigas) adjustment to a new life in the country with her aunt (Bruna Cusi), uncle (David Verdaguer) and cousin (Paula Robles). With Montse Sanz, Isabel Rocatti and Fermi Reixach. (In Catalan with subtitles)

Who We Are Now (Unrated) Tale of redemption revolving around an ex-con’s (Julianne Nicholson) attempt to regain custody of her son with the help of a public defender (Emma Roberts) after spending a decade behind bars for manslaughter. Support cast includes Zachary Quinto, Gloria Reuben, Jimmy Smits, Jason Biggs and Jess Weixler.

