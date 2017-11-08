By

OPENING THIS WEEK

Kam’s Kapsules

Weekly Previews That Make Choosing a Film Fun

by Kam Williams

For movies opening November 10, 2017

BIG BUDGET FILMS

Daddy’s Home 2 (PG-13 for profanity and some suggestive material) Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell reprise their roles as a father and stepfather, respectively, in this sequel which now finds the two competing for their kids’ affections at Christmastime. With John Lithgow, Mel Gibson, John Cena and Linda Cardellini.

Murder on the Orient Express (PG-13 for violence and mature themes) Director Kenneth Branagh also stars as the legendary Inspector Poirot in this adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic whodunit revolving around 13 strangers stranded on train with a killer in their midst. A-List cast includes Oscar-winners Judi Dench and Penelope Cruz, as well as nominees Michelle Pfeiifer, Willem Dafoe, Johnny Depp and Branagh.

INDEPENDENT & FOREIGN FILMS

Destination Unknown (Unrated) Inspirational documentary painting intimate portraits of a dozen Holocaust survivors.

Flesh and Blood (Unrated) Mark Webber wrote, directed and stars in the autobiographical mockumentary in which the characters are played by actual members of his family.

Intent to Destroy (Unrated) Genocide denial documentary chronicling the Turkish government’s ongoing refusal to apologize for its ethnic cleansing of Armenian citizens a century ago. Featuring commentary by Christian Bale, Atom Egoyan and Eric Bogosian.

Mayhem (R for sexuality, nudity, drug use, graphic violence and pervasive profanity) Claustrophobic horror flick set inside a quarantined law office where the outbreak of a contagious virus has the infected acting out their wildest fantasies. Ensemble cast includes Steven Yeun, Samara Weaving, Steven Brand, Caroline Chikezie and Kerry Fox.

No Greater Love (Unrated) Afghan War documentary examining the effect of combat on soldiers’ as captured on camera by a chaplain (Justin Roberts) embedded with an infantry regiment deployed to Kunar Province.

The Price (Unrated) Wall Street drama about a 24 year-old, Nigerian-American Aml Ameen) stockbroker whose insider trading jeopardizes both his career and his relationship with a wealthy white socialite (Lucy Griffiths). Supporting cast includes Bill Sage, Michael Hyatt and Hope Olaide Wilson. (In Yoruba and English with subtitles)

Thelma (Unrated) Eili Harboe plays the title character in this Scandinavian suspense thriller, set in Oslo, about a college freshman who discovers she has dangerous superpowers when she falls in love with a classmate (Kaya Wilkins). With Ellen Dorrit Petersen, Henrik Rafaelsen and Camilla Belsvik. (In Norwegian with subtitles)

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri (R for violence, sexual references and pervasive profanity) Frances McDormand stars in this dark comedy as a grieving mom who resorts to extreme measures to pressure her town’s police chief (Woody Harrelson) to find her daughter’s (Kathryn Newton) killer. Supporting cast includes Sam Rockwell, Peter Dinklage and Abbie Cornish.

