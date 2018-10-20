By

For the Best Iowa Pheasant Hunt Let Smokin’ Barrels Be Your Guide

By Amy Lignor

Whether you’re a beginner or an expert in the ‘field’ of pheasant hunting, located in Northwest Iowa is a family operated hunting preserve that strives to make sure you and yours have the most memorable hunting experience you can think of. Smokin’ Barrels not only goes above and beyond to ensure that their visitors see and shoot plenty of pheasants, but they also work hard to create unique opportunities to see just how wonderful the state of Iowa can be. In fact, Smokin’ Barrelsis one company that proves why Iowa’s state slogan is the “Fields of Opportunity.”

We are talking about being able to hunt hundreds of acres of family-farmed corn fields. As 5th generation farmers, the owners of Smokin’ Barrels plan, plant, manage and harvest these endless acres of corn while keeping their focus directly on the pheasant season. Corn hunting is fresh and different and offers the opportunity to experience what many call a “prime pheasant hunt.”

And when you’re not out there bringing in your catch, the Smokin’ Barrels hunting lodge is a perfect place to rest, relax and socialize. Consisting of 1,800 square feet of updated living space, this hunting lodge features quiet and comfortable common areas for reading, watching TV, or playing cards with friends and family. When turning in at night after a great day of hunting, each bedroom offers a perfect place to sleep.

Amenities at the lodge include four bedrooms; two full baths; a full kitchen; two living areas; a fireplace; central air conditioning; cable TV, and so much more. There are even indoor dog kennels on site if you wish to bring your “best friends” with you to enjoy the trip.

With two pheasant packages being offered, each one does include guides and hunting dogs, along with a brilliant noon meal. Bird cleaning, packaging, and freezing are also included, and at Smokin’ Barrels, everything is done to accommodate all of your hunting needs.

For the “8 Bird Package,” the rate is $350, which includes eight birds per hunter. For the “12 Bird Package,” the rate is $450.00, which includes 12 birds per hunter. (Hunters may choose to shoot additional birds at $25 each.) And for only $50 a night, you can rest and have fun at the lodge.

To answer some of the questions out there, Smokin’ Barrels allows all hunters to utilize the standing rows of cornfields, but they’re also able to hunt other food plots and acres of native grass. And although you’re dogs are certainly welcome, the SB hunting dogs are there for any who wish to use their well-mastered pheasant hunting skills.

When it comes to achieving that perfect hunting experience, the professionals at Smokin’ Barrels do recommend shooting 4 or 5 shot. From experience, the 4 or 5 shot has offered hunters more success in getting their full limit and having a great time. But remember, whether hunter or not, all guests are welcome to the lodge and the preserve. Once you visit the Smokin’ Barrels “Fields of Opportunity,” you’ll want to go back again and again!

For more information, to see the stunning acreage, or to book your ideal pheasant hunting experience, head to http://www.smokinbarrelspheasanthunts.com today.

Original Source; Sportsmans Lifestyle.com