Gage Outdoor Expeditions Provides a “Wingshooter’s” Paradise

When it comes to gorgeous scenery, colorful culture, and a list of wild species that are among the most amazing in the world, Argentina leads the way for South America in all of these categories. But there are other facets the country of Argentina scores high in, which include delicious cuisine and hunting/fishing trips that create the most incredible sights, sounds and memories for anyone wanting to partake.

One of the most popular trips comes in the form of dove hunting. Not only is the trip luxurious because of the incredible surroundings but, because of the region’s climate that consistently produces a multitude of corn, wheat and other grains, Argentina boasts abundant bird populations. In other words, a successful dove hunt is bound to be had.

If looking for a fantastic guide that provides exceptional hunting year round, Gage Outdoor Expeditions is definitely one of the names that stands out. With an estimated 20 million birds, booking your dove hunt with experts like Gage is a great idea. This one-of-a-kind location is located just 2.5 hours north of Buenos Aires. With the Argentina Dove Hunting trip originating in the USA, you and your party will receive a non-stop flight to Buenos Aires and upon arrival you will clear customs easily and be met by a Gage agent. From this point on, you’ll be accompanied by an English-speaking host and taken to the beautiful lodge for an exciting afternoon of dove hunting. Just think…with no flight connections needed, you will save both money and time allowing for more fun to be had.

A variety of dove hunting packages are provided: 3 Days for $1,495; 2 Days for $1,000; and a 1 Day Package for $650 (per hunter). And all the packages include a full menu of extras for each person in your party. Not only is your Argentina dove hunting experience fully-guided, but you receive a bilingual host from the time you arrive in Buenos Aires until you depart for home. All ground transportation, as required by the itinerary is provided, as well as assistance with the paperwork to clear the guns at customs; ground transportation in and out of the hunting area; accommodations in a luxury estancia; all meals while in the hunting area (including soft drinks, beer and wine); and one guide for each hunter.

But if you want to “go big,” Gage is now offering its 2017 All Inclusive Luxury Dove Hunting Package that allows you to enjoy the shoot without having to pay an exorbitant shell bill at the end of the hunt. At only $3,295 per hunter, you receive all the benefits of the above packages including 3000 rounds of ammunition as well as gun rentals and hunting licenses.

(Not included: shells beyond 3,000 in package = $12 per box, airfare, and extra transfer charge for groups less than 4.)

When it comes to accommodations, the Bolacua Resort is a true luxury Argentina estancia. After the exciting day of dove shooting winds down, you can swim or simply relax with a cocktail while you and your hunting party are catered to. The lodge can host both small and large groups, and first-class hospitality is always provided. In addition, if you are looking for more intimate lodging while on your trip, the Palacio Santa Candida ($300 Surcharge) specializes in groups of 4-8 hunters. The same luxury and hospitality can be found as you choose from the 7 rooms with private baths, as well as 2, two-bedroom apartments with private baths. This historic estancia includes breakfast and dinner served in the Great Hall and provides an authentic Argentinian experience.

When it comes to the hunting schedule, after an early morning breakfast, you and your party will be driven approximately 20 to 30 minutes to the area where Gage guides have blinds set and cases of shells at the ready. Around a half-hour after day breaks, the Argentina doves begin swarming overhead and continue to fly until the sun sets. A midday break is also taken in the field to enjoy some of that delicious cuisine.

All year long there are more birds in Argentina than any one hunter can possibly ask for. In other words, it is time to plan your trip today.

For more information, head to: http://www.gageoutdoor.com/argentina-dove-hunting/

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle