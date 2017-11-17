Gator Talk: Next Generation Immunotherapy for Brain Cancer, November 29

By

Date: November 29, 2017

Time: 5:30 pm

GATOR TALK: MELBOURNE

Next Generation Immunotherapy for Brain Cancer

Innovations from the UF Health Cancer Center

Joining us will be Duane A. Mitchell, MD, PhD, Co-Director of the Preston A. Wells Jr. Center for Brain Tumor Therapy and Director of the UF Brain Tumor Immunotherapy Program. There will be a formal presentation followed by an opportunity for questions from the audience for Dr. Mitchell.

We will be serving h’orderves and there will be a cash bar.

Space is limited- reserve your ticket today!

Location

Tuscany Grill

7640 North Wickham Road

Melbourne, FL 32940

Website: http://spacecoastgatorclub.com/