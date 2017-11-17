Gator Talk: Next Generation Immunotherapy for Brain Cancer, November 29

Time: 5:30 pm
GATOR TALK: MELBOURNE
Next Generation Immunotherapy for Brain Cancer
Innovations from the UF Health Cancer Center
Joining us will be Duane A. Mitchell, MD, PhD, Co-Director of the Preston A. Wells Jr. Center for Brain Tumor Therapy and Director of the UF Brain Tumor Immunotherapy Program. There will be a formal presentation followed by an opportunity for questions from the audience for Dr. Mitchell.
We will be serving h’orderves and there will be a cash bar.
Location
Tuscany Grill
7640 North Wickham Road
Melbourne, FL 32940
