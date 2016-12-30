By

Get more Stability with the Roundabout

By Craig Lamb

Kayaks are taking the angling world by storm and with good reason. Today’s designs make it easy to customize a kayak to fit the needs of the angler.

You can mount electronics, neatly stash gear inside compartments and sit in comfortable, ergonomically designed chairs. Much of what you take in a big rig will fit or adapt to a kayak for skinny water fishing. With some kayaks, you can even stand up and make pinpoint casts to wary fish. That’s a plus in shallow waters, where a boater easily spooks fish.

Yet with all their benefits of creating new, exciting opportunities for fishing there is one feature still lacking in a kayak. That feature is stability.

Take one too many steps while standing up in a kayak and going overboard is the likely result. Paying more attention to your balance and footing takes away the fun of fishing where big boats can’t go.

None of the above is a worry with the Roundabout, the ultimate round, ultra-shallow water skiff. What you get with the Roundabout are the features, safety and comfort of a larger boat in a small package. Read more here about the story behind the Roundabout.

Leading the features is stability. The Roundabout’s wide beam measures 72 inches. That is about equal the beam size of some kayaks and small fishing boats. A wide beam makes the Roundabout the most stable boat of its kind.

With unmatched stability you get fishability. Within an arm’s reach of anywhere in the Roundabout is abundant storage space. There’s plenty of it, including three spacious compartments spread across the 22 square-feet of deck space. Click here for the full list of specs for the Roundabout.

The Roundabout is stable, offers plenty of options for customizing it to fit the anglers needs and even improves fishing success. With everything at your fingertips and a stable boat, you can stand up with confidence and cast into tight cover where big fish hide. When it comes time to fight the catch and bring it aboard, you will have no worries about taking the wrong steps.

The Roundabout is available in five packages. The Sport RWC Fishing package for one or two anglers begins at $1,095.

What’s even better is the Roundabout has turned what once was a solo sport into a fun activity that can be shared with a friend. Many choices of optional accessories are available for customizing the RWC models. Those include the 2-Seat Conversion Kit.

To speak directly with someone at Roundabout Watercrafts, call 844-RWC-BOAT. Email: info@roundaboutwatercrafts.com. Sign up for the newsletter and check out all of the Roundabout models, accessories and learn more about the round boat at roundaboutwatercrafts.com.

Source: Baret News