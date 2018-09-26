By

Get Social with Carolina Skiff

By Capt. Ted Lund

Looking for fun, new ways to experience and learn about the skiff life? Join legendary boat manufacturer Carolina Skiff on social media and the Internet.

The company is active on both Facebook and Twitter as well as Instagram , LinkedIn, and YouTube, sharing boating and fishing tips as well as news and updates on new offerings.

But the company has also expanded its offerings on the Carolina Skiff website as well. In addition to a new, interactive Boat Builder interface that allows prospective new boat owners to put together their dream boat, the company hosts its Carolina Skiff’n blog.

There you’ll find news about the company as well as tips from leading captains and outdoor writers from around the U.S. Some of the topics for the blog include boat maintenance, fishing techniques, and boating travel.

You’ll also find a selection of exclusive Carolina Skiff merchandise, including apparel, accessories, decals, and drinkware to help trick out your boat — old or new.

Carolina Skiff is known by boating enthusiasts for building the most durable, versatile, stable and economical boats on the water. It’s a reputation that the company has held and maintained for more than 30 years.

Whether it’s the namesake Carolina Skiff, the Sea Chaser or Fun Chaser boats, from fit to finish, their boats provide the most features and the best functionality available on the market, giving boaters the best value in performance and comfort. With more than 60 models to choose from across three brands, you are sure to find a boat that meets your personal recreational or commercial needs.

All Carolina Skiffs are All Carolina Skiff boats are built to the highest quality standards in the U.S. marine industry and are certified by the National Marine Manufacturers Association. And each Carolina Skiff is backed by an industry-leading limited warranty against delamination or separation for five years.

So if you’re looking for a pleasure boat, fishing boat, runabout, or commercial work boat, Carolina Skiff delivers the most in value, quality, and style.

To learn more or get social with Carolina Skiff and its entire family of Sea Chaser and Fun Chaser boats, visit www.carolinaskiff.com.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com