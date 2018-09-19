By

Get Your Boat Ready for Hurricane Season

By Capt. Ted Lund

Boaters on the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts always keep a weather eye on the tropics during September and October. Over the past decade, its proven to be the most active part of hurricane season. In addition to getting homes ready and making evacuation plans, boaters also have to take care of their pride and joy, getting vessels prepared to withstand winds that can top 120 miles an hour and heavy tropical downpours that can leave as much as 30 inches of water behind.

As Hurricane Florence bore down on the Low Country and Outer Banks of the Carolinas, we had a chance to catch up with Yamaha and Skeeter pro staffer, Capt. Chad Manning (www.captchadfishingcharters.com; 813-966-3474). Manning, a professional fishing guide from the Tampa-St. Pete area was in the Carolina’s helping friends batten down the hatches.

“There are a couple of key things people can do to get their boats ready,” said Manning. “The first thing I recommend is that if your boat is on a trailer or lift, remove the drain plug. It is amazing the amount of water that can accumulate during a hurricane or tropical storm. That can kill batteries from pumps going off, but can also allow your boat to fill up with water.”

Another key strategy is making sure that your boat is secured to its trailer or lift to prevent it from blowing and/or floating away.

“One of the best trailer strategies I have seen was to put several mobile home tie downs in the ground around the trailer, then place several ratchet straps over the boat and attach them to the tie-downs and tighten them down,” said Manning. “For boat lifts, try to get them as high out of the water as possible, then use straps or sturdy rope to lash the boat to the frame.”

Manning also recommends policing the area around your vessel for any loose items that could present a hazard in high winds as well as removing items from your boat like cushions or canvas tops.

“Canvas T-tops can rip in high winds,” said Manning. “And most are just attached with a very inexpensive poly rope. To prevent losing an expensive canvas top to high winds, just cut the rope and remove the top. After the storm, all you have to do is reinstall it, rather than replacing it.”

Lastly, Manning recommends topping outboard boats off with fuel.

“Most people don’t think of it, but chances are you will need to use a generator during post-storm recovery,” said Manning. “Your boat’s fuel tank makes for handy extra gas storage to help keep generators and chainsaws going after the storm.”

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com