By

Getting Started Saltwater Fishing

By Craig Lamb

Stable, durable and fuel efficient. That sums up the DLX Series of flat-bottom skiffs. You can do it all from fish to work and play. And best of all the boats come with a 30-year legacy of quality design, construction and customer loyalty backed by Carolina Skiff.

The DLX Series can do it all because of it’s design. A patented hull design with bow splash guards keep passengers dry and protected from spray over the bow. A positive tracking keel on the running surface keeps the boat tracking true, even without sliding on tight turns like most flat-bottom skiffs.

This stylish workhorse is laid out to please. Up front is lockable storage and a non-skid deck for sure footing. In the back is an 18-gallon baitwell and 19-gallon fuel tank and more storage to keep gear organized.

The console features full instrumentation and a lockable access door for storing small items like smartphones, keys and other personal items. Six flush mounted rod holders keep outfits at the ready. The windshield is removable for mounting of electronics.

The DLX Series makes the perfect platform for a saltwater fishing adventure. If you are new to the sport take these tips into consideration for a shopping list.

Rods and reels

Get a balanced rod-and-reel. Many outfits are sold as matched combos, which takes the guess work out of making sure the rod and reel are balanced. Choose a lightweight and medium spinning rig for shallow fishing and a medium action casting combo for deeper fishing.

You will appreciate the beefed up drag system of the casting combo when winching aboard a deep-caught snapper or grouper. The open-spool design of a spinning reel makes lightweight lures cast farther. That is a benefit when fishing over clear, shallow flats for spooky species like spotted seatrout (or speckled trout).

Line

Standing in front of the line display at a tackle store can be intimidating. Monofilament, braid and fluorocarbon lines line the walls. For saltwater fishing a universally good choice is fluorocarbon. The line is nearly invisible in the water and stronger than monofilament, making it last longer before needing to respool the reel.

Knots

The Bimini Twist is the only knot that maintains 100 percent strength under all conditions. Use it to double the line for a strong leader connection. The improved clinch knot is the all-around knot for just about any application. Although there are sleeker and stronger knots, this one is the classic. The improved clinch works well with both monofilament and fluorocarbon when properly tied, seated and tightened. It does not test a strong as some other knots, but many pros favor it because they can ties it quickly and more consistently than other, more complicated knots.

Baiting up

You can’t beat the real thing but the high-definition detail of today’s lures closely resembles live bait. Choose an assortment of fake baits that mimic the food forage of the fish you want to catch.

Soft plastic shrimp, eels, and minnows (soft plastic jerk baits) are the basics. To make rigging easy match those plastic bodied lures to jig heads. Let depth, current, and wind be your guide for size. An assortment of 1/4-, 1/2-, 3/4- and 1-ounce weights cover most situations.

Pre-rigged live bait rigs make baiting up easier. A selection of popping cork rigs and spreader rigs cover the water column from top to bottom.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com