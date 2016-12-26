By

Gifts That Give Back to Others

by Amy Lignor

When it comes to the holidays and the long, long list of places to shop, things to buy, etc., it’s nice to know that there are companies out there not only providing quality goods for the holidays, but also using your money – the buyer’s money – to help worthy causes. It’s a great time of year to support those out there who need the

support. Not only that, but also supporting companies striving to use only eco-friendly products when it comes to their goods and/or services. Although some prices may be higher than the consumer wants to spend, it beats throwing your hard-earned money away on those HDTV’s or cell phones. With these gifts you will be receiving the added gift of knowing that you helped out the right people and/or did your part in preserving the planet.

From diverting resources from landfills to women’s empowerment to sustainability, here are unique gifts to give to the people you love and support brands that have literally signed up to change the world.

We begin with the country of Africa, which has garnered many news headlines as of late. It is the Ambassador Amina Mohamed who spoke about how Africa is attempting to unleash its full potential in the coming years. For those who are unaware, Africa is not only the cradle of mankind, it also plays home to the youngest population in the world. The people in charge wish to enhance their economic growth by promoting democratic ideals in the years to come, and put their trust and support behind these young minds so they can literally grow up and change the world.

Made in the very first African workshop that makes high heels for women, comes the Brother Vellies Bianca Boot for Christmas. This is something that all women will drool over and beg to have as part of their wardrobes. (brothervellies.com)

Also from Africa comes the Indego Africa Mini Liyo Bag. Handcrafted and stunning, the profits made from this wristlet handbag are used to fund educational training programs for the women of Africa who handcraft them. (shop.indegoafrica.org)

Peace Treaty Hamba Earrings are incredibly modern and created by a cooperative based in Jaipur that generates sustainable income for Muslim, Jain and Hindu artisans. (apeacetreaty.com)

For the runner in your family, the Veja Esplar leather sneakers are perfect for both male and female. Created from wild Amazonian rubber harvested by local families, the consumer will not only love the sneaker, but also be proud that only sustainable methods were used to gather the materials and absolutely no trees were harmed. (veja-store.com)

Ace & Jig is a great brand that has offered women who love to wear athletic clothing, a new leisure item. Working with a textile mill in India, by purchasing the Ace & Jig pants, you are supporting a fantastic company that provides free childcare for all their weavers/employees. What a great idea to offer employees in this country, don’t you think? (garmentory.com)

Although there are many recycled jackets on the market, it is the Patagonia Recycled Jacket that has all the cool guys and manly-men yapping. As rugged as Indiana Jones would don, this product is made from 100% recycled down, wool, and polyester. This is definitely a company working to save the planet one jacket at a time. (patagonia.com)

Also working with gathered and repurposed fabrics, but from vintage stores, the Omondi Pullover made by designer Recho Omondi features hand stitched embroidery and will become a wardrobe favorite immediately. (rechoomondi.com)

There are a great many companies working all year round to product the most amazing goods for all of us to savor at Christmas, while also doing their very best to stay eco-friendly, and support their citizens, and you can find them on the Internet under all eco-friendly brands/stores.

One not to be missed out on, however, is a company called Bambeco. Beginning on Earth Day 2009, it was while the two founders were standing on a dramatically receding glacier in the wilds of Alaska—when they saw evidence of how the shift in climate had begun to harm the surroundings—that they decided to act. They began to wonder if they put together one resource for home goods where every product offered impacted the world in a positive way, if consumers would gravitate towards them. They did. Bambeco is now the premier brand for sustainable home goods, offering an assortment of products that are all original in design, reclaimed, recycled, repurposed, renewable, natural or organic.

So this Christmas, as you’re scurrying around to shop for all the ones you love, take some time to check out these incredible gifts that offer both the giver and receiver a great feeling of having done something awesome for this planet…and its people.

Source: Baret News