Girls On The Run Fall 5K Celebration, December 8

Girls on the Run of Treasure Coast will host its 5K event on December 8th at Indian River Charter High School in Vero Beach. Girls on the Run is a physical, activity-based, positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in 3rd to 8th grade. During the ten-week program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections, and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K event.

Participation in the 5K event on December 8th is open to the public and all proceeds from the event will benefit Girls on the Run of the Treasure Coast. “Be Your Own Hero” is the festive theme. Last season’s 5K event brought together 275 participants including program participants, their family and friends, and community members.

Registration cost is $25 and includes an event shirt and refreshments. Prizes will be awarded for best hero costumes. American Association of University Women, Evolution Laser Repair, and Piper Aircraft are Empowerment sponsors of the celebration event. George E. Warren Corp, Law Office of Jennifer D. Peshke, Glendale Properties, Perfect Pavers, Sheri Anderson, and Seaside Smiles are Confidence sponsors. Team sponsors include The JM Hopwood Charitable Trust, Rebecca Streetman Fund, and MedExpress Urgent Care. Packet pick up will be on December 7th at Runner’s Depot. The event will begin at 8 a.m. on December 8th at Indian River Charter High School, and early arrival is suggested.