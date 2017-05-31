By

“Go Big! Go Six Flags!”

by Amy Lignor

That is the beloved motto of the company that provides the ultimate in entertainment and fun. Summer is here. School is already dismissed in many states which means Six Flags Parks are gearing up to provide you and your family with the best summer trips, daily visits, and all-out massive family vacation destinations.

The Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has been thrilling people for over 56 years. They are the world’s largest regional theme park company with parks open all across North America. Taking in $1.3 billion in revenue, Six Flags has provided and continues to provide new and thrilling world-class roller coasters, water parks, the most unique attractions you could hope for, and even movie-themed rides.

And this is not all about the family. Six Flags offers discounts for entire companies to bring their staff to the park in order to reward hard work or simply to motivate a team. Youth groups, associations, religious organizations – you name it, Six Flags works hard to make sure that no matter who you’re tagging along with, that you have the absolute time of your lives. They also will provide you with special pricing, catering packages, parking for buses and even free admission for bus drivers.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation focused on building a brand new assortment of innovative rides for the 2017 season, including diving into Warner Brothers and DC Comics branded attractions. In addition, the company is opening a brand new water park in Mexico called, Hurricane Harbor Oaxtepec Mexico, adding yet another amazing location to its already extensive family.

At Six Flags Magic Mountain, Six Flags Great Adventure, and Six Flags Over Georgia, the award-winning JUSTICE LEAGUE: Battle for Metropolis is a ride taking the world by storm. A multi-sensory “dark ride” featuring some of the most sophisticated technology available, guests are immersed in a video gaming world. Becoming members of the actual JUSTICE LEAGUE Reserve Team, people battle alongside their favorites: Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern and The Flash. Not only are they with their beloved superheroes, but they battle the worst of the worst (Lex Luthor, The Joker, et. Al.)

When it comes to Six Flags Over Texas, Six Flags Great America, and Six Flags New England:

THE JOKER rollercoaster is the biggest and most amazing in the world. THE JOKER lifts riders straight up a 12-story, 90-degree hill where they then flip head-over-heels at least six times. Unexpected drops, tumbling from one level to the next, sitting in wing seats that show the rider absolutely no track either above or below them makes for a thrilling and unforgettable experience.

Seeing as that it will be the biggest summer movie in 2017, it is no surprise that this mighty heroine gets her just reward at Six Flags America. WONDER WOMAN Lasso of Truth is what you would call the ultimate swing ride, spinning thrill seekers in a 98-foot circle at speeds of 40 miles per hour atop a 24-story tower.

Celebrating its 25th Anniversary in the huge Six Flags family this year, Six Flags Fiesta Texas opens the very first rocket blast water-coaster in North America. Called Thunder Rapids, this state of the art ride is a coaster/water slide, featuring a custom-designed inline raft and new water jet propulsion technology for lightning-fast uphill speeds and drops. The entire structure is 942-feet long!

If heading to Six Flags St. Louis, a high-flying attraction called Spinsanity is new for 2017. A completely new technological and creative masterpiece, this massive disc spins first one direction and then another, while also swinging from side-to-side. Forty guests perch on motorcycle-style seats facing outward as the disc flies along a 51-foot high halfpipe track while whirling around at 14 revolutions per minute.

At Six Flags Mexico, North America’s very first fully-integrated Virtual Reality roller coaster will debut called The New Revolution. Riders wear Samsung Gear VR headsets in order to experience a multi-dimensional virtual roller coaster. Talk about unique and innovative, hi-def imagery storytelling with the unique track configuration of the Medusa Steel Coaster combine to create a one-of-a-kind, never-before-seen thrill ride that seamlessly allows the rider to cross from real world into virtual world and back again.

From events to celebrations to food fests, there is even more when it comes to the Six Flags creativity for 2017, so head to www.sixflags.com to check out all these amazing and stunning things to do this summer. It is most definitely time to book those tickets and “Go Big!”

Source: Baret News