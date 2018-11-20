By

Go for Sheepshead in Winter

By Craig Lamb

Reef fishing season is over for the season. So what’s left? Savvy saltwater anglers go for sheepshead, the white-fleshed culinary delight that is plentiful and easy to catch. You can fill a cooler of the saltwater panfish even after cold fronts.

Catch sheepshead year-round around man-made structures like rock jetties or bridges. Crustaceans make up their diet, and thus the reason for their sheeplike teeth, enabling them to crunch up the shellfish they like to eat.

Sheepshead is well known for their stealth and ability to clean a hook of its bait without even the slightest tap on the line. That adds a sporting element to catching them, and learning just the right time to set the hook is a reward worth the trouble.

The key to catching—and landing—a sheepshead is using a hook small enough to fit inside their small mouth. A No. 1 or 1/0 size hook is ideal and if you can go smaller the odds improve even more. An ideal setup is a dropper rig made of 20-pound monofilament or fluorocarbon line with a sinker about 18 inches from the hook. Separating hook from sinker adds just enough sensitivity to the main line so you can feel the nibbling sheepshead.

Another productive rig is a 1/8- or 1/4-ounce jighead impaled with a small piece of fresh shrimp. This rig is ideal for the wind because it casts better than the drop rig.

Above all else, keeping the line tight is a must so you can react when feeling the first bump on the line.

In clear water, you can visually locate sheepshead or chum them up around crusty pilings and riprap where they like to feed.

