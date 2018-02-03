Go for the Greens 10.5 – Women’s Business Development Conference, February 15 – 17

February 15 – February 17, 2018
Go for the Greens is a business development conference for women entrepreneurs. This boutique event offers exclusive access to companies, government agencies, nonprofits and professional associations that can help women-owned businesses secure their largest, most profitable contracts ever … in a fun, creative setting at Disney’s BoardWalk Resort, Orlando, Florida. NOTE: We’re calling this Go for the Greens 10.5 because it replaces our 10th annual conference, which was postponed in September 2017 because of Hurricane Irma. Come celebrate with us!
Venue
Disney’s BoardWalk Resort
2101 Epcot Resorts Blvd.
Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
Contact: 407-835-3774
Website: http://www.goforthegreens.org/