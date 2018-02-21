By

Have a Delicious Redfish Treasure for Dinner

Up and down the Atlantic coast and in the Gulf of Mexico, catching redfish is a major fishing activity. In the waters, within interior salt and brackish marshes that lay across virtually the entire Gulf coast, redfish (red drum) thrive throughout most of the year. But if you think these fish are pushovers, you are definitely mistaken. But any angler will tell you, they are worth nabbing. If you have ever been so lucky as to taste redfish, you know they are extremely delicious when prepared well. The rich, moist texture and the unforgettable taste literally spark the senses and cause most all diners to salivate, eager to take another bite.

There are many redfish recipes to be had out there on the Internet, but one company whose name is certainly known to one and all – Field & Stream – offers up page after page of stunning recipes that highlight a variety of wild game. There are many for redfish, but one in particular results in a deep, tangy flavor and ultralight texture that cannot be matched. So how does one prepare this stunner? Below you will find that perfect redfish recipe that is so good, you may just add it to your weekly family menu.

Here are the ingredients you will need to make this dish a true winner:

—For the Pickled Shrimp Remoulade:

½ lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 cup white vinegar

4 Tbsp. salt

½ cup sugar

1 ½ cups mayonnaise

1 Tbsp. dill pickles, sliced

1 Tbsp. shallots, diced

1 Tbsp. fresh parsley, chopped

1 tsp. fresh tarragon, chopped

1 tsp. lime juice

1 Tbsp. orange juice

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

—For the Mustard-Battered Redfish:

2 lb. redfish, skin off, pin bones removed, cut into 2-oz. portions

1 cup yellow mustard

1 Tbsp. Tabasco

2 cups flour

Oil, for frying

Lime wedges

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

To begin, make pickled shrimp by placing the shrimp in a heatproof bowl. Bring the vinegar, salt, sugar, and ½ cup of water to a boil in a saucepan, stirring until the salt and sugar dissolve. Pour this mixture over the shrimp, allow it to cool to room temperature, and then refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Take the shrimp out and strain (discarding the liquid). You can chop the shrimp, if you wish. Combine the mayonnaise, pickles, shallots, parsley, tarragon, and lime and orange juices in a medium bowl, then add the shrimp. Salt and pepper generously, then refrigerate until the meal is ready to serve.

Now it is time to prepare the fish. In a small bowl, combine the mustard and Tabasco with ¼ cup of water. In another small bowl, mix the flour with generous doses of salt and pepper. Fill a frying pan with 2 inches of oil and heat to approximately 375 degrees. Taking one piece at a time, dip the fish in the mustard mix, then dredge through the flour (shake gently to remove any excess), and then ease the fish into the hot oil. Repeat with the remaining pieces, making sure not to overcrowd the pan. Cook until you achieve that rich, golden brown color, flipping as necessary (this will take approximately 5 minutes per piece). Then drain on paper towels.

You are now ready to plate and serve this incredible dish, adding lime wedges and the pickled shrimp remoulade on the side. This dish will make 8 to 10 people extremely happy and well-fed.

Let us not forget that perfect beverage to go with this incredible meal. Some suggest that the perfect drink to pair with redfish is simply red wine. However, if looking for more of a fun drink, there is a go-to cocktail called Smallwood’s Revenge that is recommended. Simple to make, you tear up half-a-dozen mint leaves and place in a rocks glass. Add about 1 ½ tsp. each of orange and lime juice, 2 oz. bourbon, and about ½ cup of ginger beer. Stir, add crushed ice, and have the dinner of a lifetime.

Incredible redfish recipes can be found all over the worldwide web, including this (and more) at: https://www.fieldandstream.com/recipes

