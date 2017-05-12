By

Have the Perfect Fishing Vacation with Home Run Charters

Craig Lamb

Are you looking for a picture perfect, bucket list trip to fulfill your ultimate fishing fantasy?

Run these scenes through your mind.

The rod bent double as you fight a 100-pound yellowfin tuna in the offshore waters of Louisiana. The drag screaming on your spinning reel as a bull redfish makes a freight train run in the coastal marsh. Hooked up as a school of iridescent blue, green and yellow bull dolphin follows as you bring your catch back to the boat.

Walk out of your luxury condo that is just steps away from a fast boat. A boat with 300 horses that get you to the fish before anyone else. A boat rigged out with the latest electronic fish finding bling. Fantastic food. Lifetime memories.

All of the above is realty with a trip to Venice, Louisiana, at Home Run Fishing Charters and Lodge. Experience it once, and you’ll return again and again, just like the regular customers who filled bucket list trips only to come back for more.

Service is what sets Home Run Charters apart. Fish with the most knowledgeable captains, stay in the most all-inclusive luxurious accommodations in Venice, and experience the tastiest food around.

What else sets us Home Run Charters apart is the fleet. You will get to the best fishing areas first in boats designed for speed, safety, and comfort. Home Run Charters operates two 36′ Yellowfin 36 center console boats that are powered by 300-horsepower Yamaha outboards. The fish can’t hide, either. The boats are rigged with the latest GPS mapping and sonar devices available.

Leading the fleet is Captain John Pisa. He brings two decades of South Louisiana fishing experience to the helm. That says a lot, considering the undeniable fact the area defines the state’s nickname of Sportsman’s Paradise.

Fast boats, world class fishing and knowledge you gain that makes you and even better angler the next time out. What could be better?

After a long day on the water, you find out upon returning to the dock. Home Run Lodges is no ordinary Venice end-of-the-road fish camp. Stylish Tommy Bahama furnishings set over rich hardwood floors. Separate living and dining rooms with a bar and kitchen.

Choose from non-inclusive or all-inclusive. With that, you get a decadent five-course meal, breakfast, and lunch to take on the boat.

Eat, sleep, fish. Repeat.

The perfect fishing vacation is waiting for you at Home Run Charters & Lodge.

