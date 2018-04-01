Hibiscus History Ride at American Icon Brewery, April 7

By

Date: April 07, 2018

Time: 10:00 am

Spots are quickly filling up for the inaugural Hibiscus History Ride presented by Vero Cycling and Main Street Vero Beach as a part of the Hibiscus Festival on the morning of April 7th. Departing at 10 a.m. from American Icon Brewery in groups of 25, cyclists will visit two historic neighborhoods. Cyclists will also ride to the Airport Business District seeing points of interest along the way and learning about the early settlers and how they drained the land to develop the City of Vero Beach, the airport and Naval Air Station.

The ride will include information about Dodgertown and the history of the Dodgers presence locally.

Registration will begin at 9:30 am at American Icon Brewery.

Location

American Icon Brewery

1133 19th Place

Vero Beach, FL 32960

Contact: 772-643-6782