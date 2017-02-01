By

2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards

by Kam Williams

Hidden Figures Takes Top Ensemble Honor

Denzel, Viola and Mahershala Garner Individual Acting Accolades

The La La Land juggernaut hit a speed bump at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday, when it only took home one trophy, Emma Stone’s for Best Actress in a Leading Role. On an evening dominated by African-American entrants, blacks prevailed in the other three film acting categories, with Denzel Washington and Viola Davis winning for Fences, while Mahershala Ali landed the Best Supporting Actor accolade for his powerful performance in Moonlight. Delivering a heartfelt acceptance speech, Ali talked about maintaining a great relationship with his Christian minister mother despite his converting to Islam.



In what has to be considered a big upset, the SAG equivalent for Best Picture honors went to Hidden Figures. Granted La La hadn’t even been nominated, but Moonlight had been dubbed the prohibitive favorite, followed by Fences and Manchester by the Sea.



Nevertheless, long shot Hidden Figures beat the odds, and Taraji P. Henson spoke earnestly on behalf of the entire ensemble cast, which also included Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae, Kevin Costner, Jim Parsons, Kirsten Dunst and Mahershala Ali. In what was easily the most moving address of the evening, she credited the three women serving as inspiration for the picture, closing with, “They are hidden figures no more.”



Many of the presenters and winners took potshots at Donald Trump, most notably, Lifetime Achievement Award-winner Lily Tomlin. Backstage, after the show, she compared the President to Hitler, noting, “Trump is changing the laws… I don’t want to make this comparison… but the Nazis changed the laws if they didn’t agree with them… We need to be vigilant… Omigosh, I feel like I’m talking to someplace in Germany many decades ago.”

Complete List of 2017 Screen Actors Guild Winner

Film

Cast in a Motion Picture: “Hidden Figures”

Female Actor in a Leading Role: Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Male Actor in a Leading Role: Denzel Washington, “Fences”

Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Viola Davis, “Fences”

Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: “Hacksaw Ridge”

Television

Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Male Actor in a Comedy Series: William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Ensemble in a Comedy Series: “Orange is the New Black”

Female Actor in Drama Series: Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Male Actor in Drama Series: John Lithgow, “The Crown”

Ensemble in a Drama Series: “Stranger Things”

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries: Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries: Bryan Cranston, “All the Way”

Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series: “Game of Thrones”

Lifetime Achievement Award

Lily Tomlin

Source: GIG News