By

Supercon

Film Review by Kam Williams

Hollywood Has-Beens Exact Revenge on Crooked Promoter in Campy Action Comedy

Back in the Eighties, Keith Mahar (Russell Peters) was a child actor who found fame playing the young sidekick to charismatic Adam King (Clancy Brown) on a hit TV series. But after the show was canceled, Keith’s career collapsed and his parents frittered away his pay by the time he became an adult.

Consequently, he’s been reduced to eking out a living on one of the lowest rungs of the showbiz ladder. Namely, he spends his weekends signing autographs and posing for pictures at nostalgic comic conventions run by Adam and attended by crazed fans wearing costumes of their favorite characters.

Keith and his fellow has-beens have no idea that Adam has been skimming money off the top of the purse with the help of his trash-talking assistant, Gil (Mike Epps). But when evidence of the scam surfaces, he and a few other fading stars hatch an elaborate plan to rob the crooked promoter rather than report the theft of services to the authorities.

That is the improbable point of departure of Supercon, a campy action comedy directed by Zak Knutson (Milius). Provided you’re willing to buy into the picture’s wacky premise, you’re likely to find the ensuing turn of events entertaining.

Knutson certainly assembled a talented cast to execute the zany script he co-wrote with Andy Sipes and Dana Snyder. Among the thespians featured are comedian Mike Epps, two-time Oscar-nominee John Malkovich (for Places in the Heart and In the Line of Fire) and Maggie Grace, who played Liam Neeson’s daughter in the riveting suspense thriller Taken. And making an uncredited appearance as Gil’s gay bodyguard is Tyrus, the WWE wrestler-turned-talking head on the Fox News Channel’s Greg Gutfeld Show.

It’s hard to take any of Supercon’s over-the-top silliness seriously, and the increasingly-bizarre hijinks are just funny enough to recommend for open-minded folks not easily offended by patently politically-incorrect fare.

Good (2 stars)

Rated R for crude sexual content, homophobic slurs, pervasive profanity and drug use

Running time: 98 minutes

Production Studios: Momentum Productions

Distributor: Archstone Distribution

Source: BaretNewsWire.com