How Bassmaster Pro Edwin Evers Adjusts the Auto Settings on His Sonar

by Edwin Evers

When it comes to electronics, a question I get asked a lot is, “How do you customize your fish finder settings at the beginning of a day on the water?”

The short answer is, “I don’t.”

You might think that a guy who makes his living with a rod and reel and who’s always looking for ways to tweak a lure or find a stronger knot would spend a lot of time tinkering with his electronics to get them dialed in just right. One of the best features about Lowrance’s fishfinder/chartplotter displays is that they’re so intuitive that they’ve removed the need for guesswork and a lot of customization. Before I take off to start my fishing day, 90 percent of the time, I just start my Lowrance HDS-12 and HDS-16 displays when I launch in the morning and turn them off when I put the boat back on the trailer at the end of the day. Generally speaking, these units do everything I need to do automatically, so I can focus on fishing.

The only time I make any adjustments is with the SideScan Imaging feature of StructureScan® 3D. If I’m in 10 feet of water, I’ll set the SideScan Imaging to show me a range of 60 to 80 feet on either side of my boat. At 30 feet, I’ll double that, but no wider. That’s because I’m often using it to look for actual fish, and they can be easy to miss if you don’t keep your SideScan Imaging range tight. If you’re looking for great electronics that will help you find and catch fish just by turning them on, check out Lowrance. It won’t let you down!

The latest release from Lowrance is the HDS Carbon series, available in 16-, 12-, 9- and 7-inch displays.

Anglers in the market for a do-it-all integrated system need a processor that can smoothly drive the high-tech capabilities of HDS Carbon, like StructureScan 3D with SideScan and DownScan Imaging, dual-channel CHIRP sonar and SiriusXM Weather Chart Overlay. HDS Carbon takes processing power to a new level with a dual-core processor that allows anglers to switch between applications and simultaneously view independent sonar feeds with ease.

Lowrance SolarMAX HD display technology features high-definition views and clear visibility in all conditions with the widest available range of viewing angles – even when wearing polarized sunglasses. The new displays are engineered to withstand higher temperatures than conventional units, offering enhanced reliability in warmer climates. The secret behind the new SolarMAX HD displays comes from the implementation of the most advanced in-plane switching (IPS) screens in fishing electronics. With superior color accuracy and boosted high-definition reproduction, IPS screens are perfectly designed for viewing picture-like sonar images. Whether viewing menu panels or on screen fish targets, the improved clarity and sharpness of SolarMAX HD displays are clearly evident from any angle.

HDS Carbon expands the Lowrance arsenal of sonar technology with dual-channel CHIRP and Network Dual Sounder. Dual-channel CHIRP enables anglers to get dual-range sonar coverage from the same transducer with a dual channel CHIRP sonar transducer installed on their boat. Anglers can also cover more water and mark fish targets more clearly with Network Dual Sounder technology, which provides sonar data from a network of CHIRP transducers.

In addition to integrated wireless connectivity that enables anglers to download software updates and map purchases directly to the unit, HDS Carbon features Bluetooth control of multiple Power-Pole shallow-water anchors and Bluetooth audio streaming from the SonicHub2 marine entertainment system. Anglers can navigate with ease with HDS Carbon using proven Lowrance navigation technology, built-in C-MAP Insight mapping with enhanced coverage of coastal and inland waters, a 10 Hz internal GPS antenna, and compatibility with the most expansive selection of optional cartography on the market, including Insight Genesis custom mapping, Insight PRO by C-MAP, Lake Insight HD by C-MAP, C-MAP MAX-N+, Navionics and more.

HDS Carbon also supports Broadband Radar, SmartSteer control of Motorguide Xi5 trolling motors and Lowrance Outboard pilot, and full engine data integration through compatibility with Mercury VesselView Link.

To get the complete view of new Lowrance HDS Carbon fishfinder/chartplotter displays or find a dealer new you, visit www.lowrance.com

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com