How to build your own Skeeter Boat

By Craig Lamb

The title might be misleading, but it’s true. You can build a brand new Skeeter Boat using an online tool. Then, let factory craftsman behind a boat-building legacy of over 70 years build your dream rig.

Get started by using the Build My Skeeter online tool that is available at skeeterboats.com.

Using the app to build the boat of your dreams is easy.

First, find the model of your choice. Bass, bay, multi-species and fish and play models are on the page. The best part is, each model is easy to customize to suit your angling style, budget, and needs. You can take your time and enjoy trying different colors and options until you find the best combination.

Then, let the fun begin by taking steps to customize your boat. Here’s how to do it:

As an example, let’s choose the 2019 Skeeter FX21. Click “More Info” to view the specifications, capacities, standard and optional features, and photo galleries. Then you can click on “Build It” and begin using the tool.

Next comes the fun part. On the left side of the page are drop-down menus for choosing colors for the Hull, Deck, Interior, and Trailer. Put it all together, redo, and switch around the colors until you have it just the way you want it.

Then you can scroll down the page and continue building the boat. Choose the standard features or upgrade with the available options. Begin with the boat and engine package price* and then add features for everything else, from the console and custom cover to the trolling motor and electronics. The Skeeter Built Tandem Axle Trailer is included, and you can upgrade the wheels if desired.

If you need more information or help, that’s easy too. Follow the link at the bottom of Build My Skeeter pages to “Take The Next Step.” You can correspond via email and get a dealer quote and more.

With this tool, you can take pride in knowing you “built” your own Skeeter Boat, while the skilled craftsmen do the rest at the factory in Kilgore, Texas.

For more information or to find a dealer nearest you, visit www.skeeterboats.com. Find Skeeter news, team activities, happenings, and events by following us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

*Actual sales price set by authorized Skeeter dealer. Price reflects Nationally Advertised Price and/or MSRP. Price does not include tax, title, license, dealer prep, freight, or registration. Base price does not include optional equipment. See authorized Skeeter dealer for more details.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com