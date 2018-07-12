By

Humminbird Electronics to be Standard on 2019 Skeeter models

By Craig Lamb

Two legacy names in fishing are joining forces to bring the most advanced fish-finding technology to the most storied and trusted name in boats. Humminbird®, which introduced the first high-speed waterproof depth finder in 1975, will be standard equipment on select 2019 Skeeter Boats, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary.

The new model year boats began shipping in June and will feature Humminbird® products including SOLIX®, HELIX®, MEGA Side Imaging®, and the UltrexTM with i-Pilot® LinkTM.

“At Skeeter, we continue to focus our efforts on providing our customers with elevated boat packages that include essential integrations to enhance their overall fishing experience,” said Jeff Stone, Sr. Vice President, Skeeter Boats.

“The engineering, sales, and marketing professionals at Humminbird Electronics and Johnson Outdoors are consistently among the leaders in industry product technology,” he continued. “By making Humminbird Electronics standard on a selection of our boats, we have the ability to offer our customers even better experiences on the water.”

“As the innovation leader in superior fish-finding technology, including MEGA Imaging®, Humminbird® is the perfect fit as standard electronics on select Skeeter boats, a premier bass boat manufacturer,” said Judy Douglas, Johnson Outdoors Marine Electronics, Inc. Group Vice President. “Skeeter has a rich history of providing generations of anglers their best fishing memories, and we are privileged to join forces with Skeeter in continuing to deliver on that legacy.”

Just as Skeeter is the most relied upon boat chosen by discriminating anglers, so is Humminbird® the choice of pros across the bass fishing leagues.

Humminbird® originated side-scanning sonar, and Mega Imaging® takes it to an unprecedented level. Delivering nearly three times the output of standard Side Imaging®, this groundbreaking technology takes fishfinding into the megahertz frequency for the very first time. It’s indisputably the clearest, sharpest sonar image ever brought to you by the undisputed leader. Shipwrecks look like ships, underwater trees look like trees, and submerged bridges look like bridges. Many times, fish look just like fish. With both Helix® and Solix®, you can zoom in for a closer look at anything on-screen. Like most recreational scanning sonar systems, the images are depicted in a monochromatic format.

The i-Pilot® technology has revolutionized the sport of bass fishing, and especially tournament fishing. The game-changing i-Pilot® Link Integrated GPS Trolling System enables your Humminbird® fish finder and Minn Kota® trolling motor to communicate, delivering precise, automatic boat control with a full-color LCD touchscreen. From your Humminbird® unit or the wireless Link remote, you have the power to find, store and revisit your most productive fishing spots and tracks. It’s less time spent positioning your boat. More time spent catching fish.

Learn more at skeeterboats.com. You can request a brochure or download a catalog, build your dream rig, and get Skeeter Team merchandise. Got a question? They’ve got answers at the Skeeter factory in Kilgore, Texas. Call (903) 984-0541, or find the nearest dealer here.

