If You Love Water Sports, Maybe it is Time to Love What is Beneath the Surface

By Darren Shepard

I became a Certified PADI Open Water Diver at the age of 18 years old while taking a P.E. Credit in college. I have always loved the water and the idea of becoming a certified diver to take off on a few adventures made a lot of sense to me.

Actually, my first experience scuba diving was with my family on a short vacation in the Ozarks on Gerry’s Ferry lake when I was 16 years old in 1982. I was taught about the gear and actually made a couple of shallow dives with family members to just see what it was like. I do not recommend doing this today and certification is not only necessary but required.

Over the years, I have been fortunate to take a few trips, including in the Bahamas, Jamaica and certainly several areas in Florida. In addition, I have made many fresh water dives in several larger lakes and reservoirs at the right time of year as well. My biggest problem is with so many outdoor interest from fishing, boating, hunting and more, I never seem to have enough time to make as many dive trips as I did when I was younger. Plus, I need to keep current with my dive logs, practice and up keep of gear.

What I do know, is my wife and I have been planning a trip for some time and the opportunity to dive again is approaching. Interesting to me, I had to reach out to PADI (Professional Association of Diving Instructors) to get another copy of my certification so I can begin getting things in order for a trip later in the year.

In addition, my son and step daughter expressed interest in learning to scuba dive as well. I found it interesting, but with our families love of the water and outdoors it only makes sense. Plus, at the age of 15 years old or under, PADI offers a Junior Open Water Diver Certification as well.

With so many vacation options for so many of us that love the water, what an interesting idea to make sure that our kids learn about what is beneath the surface of the water instead of just fishing in it or tubing on top of it.

Some of the most brilliant colors, fish and adventures for me have been while diving. Especially in shallow water such as in the Florida Keys, where sunlight offers the brilliance of coral colors that everyone would be in awe of during the dive.

If you love the water and so does your family, maybe checking into scuba diving is a great option for you. It certainly beats having the kids playing video games or messing with their phones all of the time. Plus, getting started is easy and this is a great time to do so in order to get everyone certified for a great summer diving vacation.

Check out PADI (Professional Association of Diving Instructors) website for more information and a list of instructors close to you. www.padi.com

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com