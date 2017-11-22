By

Implementing a ‘Super-Highway’ in the Sky Provides Better Service and Coverage

By Amy Lignor

In the 21st century, the technology sector will continue to grow and own the largest “piece of the economic pie.” The technology industry with its ongoing development of new products, services, and systems impact both our professional and personal lives. Let’s face it, virtually everything we do is controlled by computers and programs. Unfortunately, when discussing new hardware, systems, servers, and programs, the one thing that stands out is the cost of the equipment as well as its implementation for practical use.

However, the advantage of superior technology is it should deliver more efficiencies not only in overall service but cost. One company that many across the globe in the technology segment and public are watching to deliver better service with cost efficiencies is Airborne Wireless Network (AWN). Setting a new standard in broadband service, Airborne Wireless Network is not only going further than other current technology companies, but are also transforming their concept into a reality by offering one highly important advantage to the market: computer hardware and service for the broadband market that is easy to install and implement for the service partners.

Airborne Wireless Network is creating a virtual worldwide web, using commercial airplanes to do all the work. Unlike today, the single link systems that use traditional cell-towers and satellite systems for broadband, this “new” network will have no points of failure, the proverbial “dropped call or WIFI”, being that there is always another airplane, ship or earth-station within range of another to “carry” the single. This means instead of “one point” of contact for service, there will be multiple points of contact for a more efficient and reliable broadband experience.

Airborne Wireless Network designed their hardware to be lightweight and simple to install on both aircraft and in ground stations making it an easy product for service partners to actually implement and maintain. Basically, a modular system installed in an aircraft for example and if the unit were to have an issue, it is a “pull and replace” the module step with ease to have the system operational once again. This is a perfect recipe, so to speak for service partners and consumers: A broadband system with emphasis in reducing costs, offering stability, enhanced service and making sure the worldwide web can be up-and-running and stay that way without the roadblocks that come with the current single-link system.

Using commercial aircraft as “mini-satellites” is not as difficult as it may sound. A single-path network has only one way for a signal to reach an aircraft. If this path is interrupted, the system fails. With the Airborne Wireless Network, by linking commercial aircraft in flight, each plane participating will act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to the next, thus creating a digital information super-highway in the sky. Both coverage and uninterrupted connectivity will offer internet service providers as well as telephone companies a wholesale carrier that does not fail, plus is far more effective and efficient.

Simplicity of installation has always been just an ‘idea’ in the technology industry. After all, currently the world’s connectivity is achieved by use of undersea cables, ground-based fiber, and satellites that take quite of bit of money to install. This digital highway, however, is quite easy and once completed, will provide low cost, high-speed connectivity to a wealth of areas around the world that have never yet experienced this ability. Everywhere, from rural areas to island nations, ships at sea, oil platforms, and more will have the ability to have a functional broadband network. Talk about expanding the “world-wide web”!

Because of the many communication paths, the system will use, a fully “meshed network “will be formed allowing signals to be received from multiple directions. The system will route signals around any “obstructions” and “real-time connectivity” will be maintained. Besides mechanical problems that occur with satellites and fixed-point ground stations, such as weather systems that can completely block a radio signal, Airborne Wireless Network provides a solid, unbreakable path and is easily implemented in both ground stations, as well as the participating aircraft.

Airborne Wireless Network has definitely created a more efficient ‘Super-Highway’ that offers massive advantages for partners and consumers. There is no doubt, Airborne Wireless Network has a path to be up-and-running and setting a new “technology” standard in the sky.

