In Home Décor ‘Olde’ Has Become New Again

by Amy Lignor

When it comes to making the house ‘pretty’ again – not to mention, adding to the resale value of the home ten-fold – it is the antique world that has become the new in-thing. Yes, everything from new landscaping to painting to energy saving technology are all good things to bring to the old homestead in order to make it a better investment for you and the family.

But what about those small things that are now being used – and no longer being looked over by prospective buyers – to create a whole different type of décor? Any antique maven or “Flea Market Flip” lover will tell you that if “the bones are good” you can restore anything. Which is true. But because the bones are good and millions are restoring things to a brand new shine, there are certain companies making money by selling old/antique décor that makes all these restoration projects far more pleasing to the eye.

One such company is called House of Antique Hardware. It is there that they believe period homes were “designed and built with a rare integrity.” These minds were compelled to restore that integrity by staying true to the original designs, materials and workmanship that, back then, was incredibly important. Offering one of the largest menus of original and authentic reproduction hardware on the market today, this company also has made a great name for themselves by offering a dedicated sales staff that actually wants nothing more than to find you the products that will create a faithful restoration project.

Begun in 1999, House of Antique Hardware established a reputation for quality products and quickly grew into one of the premier online retailers for both authentic antique and vintage reproduction hardware. Featured in hundreds of magazines, as well as being mentioned on various TV shows, their products have been spotlighted across the country.

One of the most unique product lines that homeowners are discovering when working on their restorations and renovations comes in the form of Antique-By-Hand®, which is a House of Antique Hardware exclusive. These products from the past are recreations that have been brought to life using no short-cuts whatsoever. In other words, that time-worn patina that genuine antique hardware boasts comes from the Antique-By-Hand (ABH) five-step finishing process. With these products, you receive a living finish that is unlike all those machine-rendered and lacquered products that state they have an “antique brass” finish. ABH is individually applied and left unsealed. The item is hand burnished to create subtle highlights and then treated with a refined mineral oil for added depth and luster. The result is a living finish offering a warm, mellow tone that will age gracefully with use…just like the originals back in the day.

Even though technology – like personal assistants in the kitchen – can be a popular trend, some of the biggest and most wanted home décor products for 2017 fall into the categories of door knockers and doorknobs. The antique ‘look’ is what the homeowner has been searching for lately when it comes to adding value and adding a much better look to each and every room. Satin brass finishes have been making a comeback in recent years, moving away from those high-reflective finishes of polished brass fixtures for both kitchen and bath. Looking more antique and more muted, these old finishes complement a great many styles and trends.

In addition, more and more homeowners are splurging on the entryway of their dwellings. From the antique doorknobs and knockers decorating the front door, they are also looking into more aged wood when it comes to the door, itself. The older looking, the better. Thinking outside of the box when it comes to the entryway, more halls are being decorated with vanities that are being converted from old file cabinets, vintage consoles and more. What makes the biggest splash is the fact that the hardware and the mirrors hanging above these vanities and hall-trees have antique finishes, as well as antique hardware for the vanity drawers.

It is a fair statement that the ‘olde’ is now the ‘new’ in-thing. Homeowners are so excited about it that the market is expanding daily, producing highly successful internet companies that make their money by providing you the best the past has to offer.

Source: Baret News