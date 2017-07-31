By

It’s Bowhunting ONLY at Brushy Hill Ranch in Texas

For over twenty years, wrapped in the beauty of the South Texas landscape, Brushy Hill Ranch has “bowed” to the bowhunter and no one else.

Twenty-plus years is a huge milestone for any business, but the clients who return again and again will state that they do this for a purpose. With almost 13,000 acres, Brushy Hill Trophy Bowhunting Ranch, offers some of the best “fair chase” hunting for whitetail deer (not to mention turkey, as well as year-round wild boar/hog hunting) in South Texas, at some of the most affordable prices anywhere. Best of all, there are NO trophy fees for any hunting done at Brushy Hill. When you add the fact that all hunts include unlimited hog hunting and lodging in one of the Brushy Hill’s cabins at no additional cost to the hunter, and you see clearly why Brushy Hill is every bowhunter’s dream.

Pete Denney is the owner/operator of the ranch, and holds immense pride knowing that he is responsible for creating one of the Lone Star State’s largest bowhunting ONLY ranches; and he should be proud. Situated in the world-renowned “South Zone” of Uvalde County (a 3-buck county), the ranch features a wide variety of hunting terrain that includes heavily wooded areas (pecan, oak, etc.,), creek and river bottoms (two miles of the Sabinal River and Ranchero Creek, to be exact), mesquite and pear cactus flats, as well as the high Guajillo hills, and everything in between.

Brushy Hill is also a fully-functioning, working ranch. With this abundance of water sources, and being covered with typical South Texas high-protein shrubs and food sources that encourage horn-growth, trophy whitetail bucks are everywhere – which is what made this area famous. The year-round bowhunters have harvested numerous 150 and 160-class Pope and Young bucks, which are as numerous as the deer feeders found all over the property.

Hunters are free to set up almost anywhere, and in any manner they want – within ranch rules, of course. There are no pre-set stands on the ranch. In addition, “Spot & Stalk” hunting is permitted during off-season. Hunting on a large day lease like Brushy Hill can be very different than hunting other types of properties. Why is that? Because the game on a day lease ranch see hunters on a regular basis, year-round, so they can be highly intelligent. Which means hunters get a real challenge and a whole lot of fun.

Even though some hunters are self-guided, semi-guided and fully-guided hunts are options at Brushy Hill. Just head to the website and give a call at least two weeks in advance so the guides have the time to scout and prepare specifically for you and your family or friends.

The varied terrain provides bowhunters with a wide variety of opportunities. When it comes to the Whitetail Deer Hunts, the very large and healthy population includes bucks up into the 170+ inch “Pope and Young” range. Remember, though, these guys are smart – the current ranch record stands at 168 1/2, which means the old bucks have outsmarted hunters for a good, long time.

For Whitetail Deer Hunts, rates are $180 per day, per hunter, with a two-day minimum. The 2-4 day hunt price includes: lodging, 1 buck, 1 doe, legal tag limit of long-horn (7″ & longer) spikes, 1 turkey, unlimited hogs, small game, varmints and any exotics that may cross your path. Long horn spikes (over 7″ each side) may be taken all season and do not count as your buck. Hunters are encouraged to harvest these spikes as part of the ranch’s management program.

For hunts five days and over the price includes: lodging, 2 bucks, 1 doe, legal tag limit of long-horn (7″ and longer) spikes, 2 turkey, unlimited hogs, small game, and varmints. There are even bowhunting lessons available.

So if you’re new to bowhunting or just enjoy the experience of a fully-guided hunt, at Brushy Hill Ranch, you get it all. But remember…those big bucks are out there. Will you nab your trophy? Good luck!

For more information, head to www.brushyhill.com

Source: SportsmansLifestyle.com