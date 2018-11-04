Joining Hands to Help Homeless Man and His Dog

By

by Denise Carey-Costa

A group of Good Samaritans got together to help a homeless man and his dog. Brett Edwards recently became homeless and was living in his jeep with his 8-year-old dog named Lobo. His story was posted on Facebook, and a kindhearted lady named Bridgette Piaffe offered to foster Lobo while some other people tried to get Brett back on his feet and into a better living situation.

However, while in his foster home, Lobo broke out of the crate, so Brett had to come back and pick him up. Michelle Ramer Benoit also reached out to help Brett Edwards when hearing of his plight. She and a friend offered to pay for Lobo to stay for a week at a dog day care. They also paid for his rabies vaccine.

Michelle’s other friend Denise Hutchison also saw the Facebook posting on Brett and Lobo and offered to buy a stronger crate for Lobo, so he could return to his foster home and hopefully, not escape again. Unfortunately, Lobo once again tried to break out of his crate and got stuck. Bridgette was at work at the time, so he was stuck for a few hours. She freed him as soon as she got home but he had sustained some injuries. He was taken to the vet where it was determined if he had not gone to the vet he would have likely died or lost his leg. Apparently, the skin on Lobo’s leg had turned necrotic from the lack of circulation for so long. He also had a massive infection on his leg and a huge hole in his lip. In addition to all of this, a blood panel showed his kidney levels were very high.

Lobo was hospitalized in Miami for several days before going to Love Is Furever Dog Rescue. Brett Edwards made the choice to surrender Lobo to them. Lobo is still hospitalized and will continue to get blood work to check his kidney function as well as treatment for his leg to insure the infection is contained. He will need a surgical procedure to clean away the necrotic tissue to save his leg. Once he leaves the hospital, he will go to a new foster who will be home all day to watch over Lobo who is cat-and-kid-friendly as well as gets along with other dogs.

Please help Lobo and his rescuers with his mounting medical bills.

(Photos via Good Samaritans and Lobo Love is Furever Dog Rescue)

Donations can be sent through Paypal at https://www.paypal.me/LIFERescue

Or to a GoFundMe

– First published in Pet Rescue Report