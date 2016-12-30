By

Blacktrospective 2016

by Kam Williams

Kam’s Annual Assessment of the Best in Black Cinema

Best Big Budget Black Films

1. Fences

2. Loving

3. The Birth of a Nation

4. Free State of Jones

5. Race

6. Hidden Figures

7. Barbershop: The Next Cut

8. Southside with You

9. Miles Ahead

10. Queen of Katwe

Best Independent Black Films

1. Moonlight

2. Kicks

3. Sweaty Betty

4. The Perfect Match

5. Of Mind and Music

6. The Bounce Back

7. Morris from America

8. Mr. Church

9. Nina

10. The Fits

Best Black Documentaries

1. 13th

2. O.J.: Made in America

3. I Am Not Your Negro

4. Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise

5. The Wake of Vanport

6. When Justice Isn’t Just

7. Kevin Hart: What Now?

8. Presenting Princess Shaw

9. Do Not Resist

10. The Wake of Vanport 2

Best Actor (Lead Role)

1. Denzel Washington (Fences, The Magnificent Seven)

2. Nate Parker (The Birth of a Nation)

3. Jahking Guillory (Kicks)

4. Stephan James (Race)

5. Ice Cube (Barbershop: The Next Cut)

6. Markees Christmas (Morris from America)

7. Terrence Jenkins (The Perfect Match)

8. Don Cheadle (Miles Ahead)

9. Parker Sawyers (Southside with You)

10. Shemar Moore (The Bounce Back)

Best Actor (Supporting Role)

1. Mahershala Ali (Moonlight, Free State of Jones, Hidden Figures, Kicks)

2. J.B. Smoove (Barbershop: The Next Cut)

3. John Legend (La La Land)

4. Craig Robinson (Morris from America)

5. Forest Whitaker (Arrival)

6. Bill Bellamy (The Bounce Back)

7. Common (Barbershop: The Next Cut)

8. Christopher Jordan Wallace (Kicks)

9. Deon Cole (Barbershop: The Next Cut)

10. Isaac Ryan Brown (Believe)

Best Actress (Lead Role)

1. Ruth Negga (Loving)

2. Viola Davis (Fences)

3. Taraji P. Henson (Hidden Figures)

4. Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)

5. Janelle Monae (Hidden Figures)

6. Royalty Hightower (The Fits)

7. Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Free State of Jones)

8. Aunjanue Ellis (Of Mind and Music)

9. Leslie Jones (Ghostbusters)

10. Zoe Saldana (Nina)

Best Actress (Lead Role)

1. Naomie Harris (Moonlight)

2. Gabrielle Union (The Birth of a Nation)

3. Janelle Monae (Moonlight)

4. Lupita Nyong’o (Queen of Katwe)

5. Regina Hall (Barbershop: The Next Cut)

6. Eve (Barbershop: The Next Cut)

7. Aunjanue Ellis (The Birth of a Nation)

8. Emayatzy Corinealdi (Miles Ahead)

9. Halle Berry (Kevin Hart: What Now?)

10. Nicki Minaj (Barbershop: The Next Cut)

Best Director (Big Budget Film)

1. Denzel Washington (Fences)

2. Antoine Fuqua (The Magnificent Seven)

3. Nate Parker (The Birth of a Nation)

4. Malcolm Lee (Barbershop: The Next Cut)

5. Don Cheadle (Miles Ahead)

Best Director (Independent Film)

1. Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)

2. Justin Tipping (Kicks)

3. Billie Woodruff (The Perfect Match)

4. Zachary Reed and Joseph Frank (Sweaty Betty)

Best Director (Documentary Film)

1. Ava DuVernay (13th)

2. Raoul Peck (I Am Not Your Negro)

3. Leslie Small and Tim Story (Kevin Hart: What Now?)

4. Rita Coburn Whack and Bob Hercules (Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise)

Source: Baret News