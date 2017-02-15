By

Key West Fishing is Best When Going with the Pro’s

by Amy Lignor

The stunning waters of Key West call to anglers out there. But putting together that absolute perfect fishing trip—teaming up with the best guide available—takes time when attempting to find the ‘best of the best.’ Just think how amazing it would be to discover captains with more than 15 years fishing experience that are all U.S.C.G. certified and insured. How amazing it would be to discover the perfect, professional quality boat built for serious fishing—sporting brand new engines and the latest in Marine electronics that will ensure you’ll be taken directly to that “Hot Spot” in the sea where success is guaranteed. Oddly enough…you can have all of that by simply choosing Key West Pro Guides (KWPG).

Key West Pro Guides was first created and is still maintained by local Key West captains/guides who know exactly what’s happening out there on the water. The Key West Pro Guides are seasoned professionals who enjoy taking the time to show the novice fisherman how to land the “Big” one, as well as complementing the expert fisherman when they catch that memorable trophy. In other words, it doesn’t matter what skill level you’re at, the Key West Pro Guides make sure that your trip is one that lasts a lifetime.

Fishing packages, specialties, and areas range when booking trips with KWPG. The extensive amount of choices come from the fact that Key West is the perfect location for anything you wish to dive into.

Flats fishing with the Key West Pro Guides, is world class light tackle angling at its finest. Here, the angler finds Bonefish, Permit and Tarpon that all call the shallows home. The Pro Guides are the perfect instructors when it comes to the technical endeavor that is flats fishing. Skiff’s just large enough for two are provided, where you are then placed into the ultimate position to catch your prey. Half-hunting, half-fishing, stalking these “thugs of the flats” creates a fishing trip that’s beyond memorable.

“Back Country” packages are also provided. A perfect choice for family or corporate fishing trips, this area is made up of miles and miles of pristine shallow waters, surrounded by flora and fauna that create a beautiful sanctuary. Redfish and Snook rule the mangrove island shorelines here, while massive schools of Sea Trout, Lady Fish and Jack Crevalle can be found in the grassy bays and basins. Giant Barracuda and several species of Shark also help to provide constant action to the angler throughout the day.

Trips to reef locations are also available when booking a trip with the Key West Pro Guides. Around the island of Key West lie hundreds of old shipwrecks and several miles of natural reefs. The deep water wrecks are remote and isolated and play home to huge populations of Snapper and Grouper patrols. Even Amberjacks that can grow beyond 100 pounds are found in these waters, as well as travel schools of pelagic species (such as, Kingfish) that angler’s seek for their amazing speed when hooked. Blackfin Tuna and Bonita, Spanish and Cero Mackerel – they’re all here just ready to make your fishing trip incredible.

Hammerhead sharks exceeding fourteen feet, topping every angler’s radar, also call Key West home and the Key West Pro Guides can help find them. Equipment that is state-of-the-art is provided and with Key West Pro Guides, you and your team pursue all the “Big Game” fish aboard modern center console light tackle vessels. Known for speed and efficiency, these machines are outfitted to provide all anglers with that “fighting chance” to land that ultimate trophy.

Key West Pro Guides also provide Specialty Trips, such as fishing in the “Gulf Towers.” Gulf Shrimping can be had, as well as “Out West” trips offering endless options for seasoned anglers that even include a shot at the mammoth Goliath Grouper, tipping the scales in excess of 300 pounds.

When it comes to rates, various hourly packages and more can be booked with Key West Pro Guides. With so many to choose from, just a look at the average daily rates available include:

Flats Guides : a 16-18Ft. Shallow Draft Skiff accommodating up to 2 Guests, 1/2 Day is $450 (4 hours); a Full Day, $650 (8 hours).

Back Country Guides : a 24Ft. Bay Boat accommodating from 1 to 4 guests, a 1/2 Day is $500; a Full Day, $700.

Light Tackle Guides : a 29-31Ft. Center Console accommodating up to 4 guests (*vessels are available that can accommodate up to 6 but are limited, and may incur an additional charge), a 1/2 Day is $700; a Full Day, $1100.

But with the amount of choices, the best bet is to head to Key West Pro Guides now and search the long list of amazing trips and stunning locations that can only be had when going with the Pro’s!

http://www.keywestproguides.com

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle