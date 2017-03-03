By

2017 Oscar Recap

by Kam Williams

La La Land, I Mean Moonlight, Wins Best Picture

Climactic Moment Ruined by Monumental Blunder

The Academy Awards ended on a sour note when Faye Dunaway announced that favorite La La Land had won the Oscar for Best Picture. Trouble is, she and co-presenter Warren Beatty had been handed the wrong envelope.

So, while La La’s producers were taking turns delivering heartfelt acceptance speeches, they were abruptly interrupted so that the audience could be informed that Moonlight was the real winner. Immediately, that film’s cast and crew descended upon the stage while the suddenly-deflated La La entourage quietly exited via the wings.

Emcee Jimmy Kimmel confronted Warren Beatty with “What did you do?” But the epic flub wasn’t Warren or Faye’s fault, since the card inside the envelope was actually for Best Lead Actress and read “Emma Stone – La La Land.”

Besides Best Picture, Moonlight landed awards for Best Supporting Actor (Mahershala Ali) and Adapted Screenplay. La La can take some solace in the fact that it nabbed the most honors overall, 6, including Best Director (Damien Chazell), Score and Song (“City of Stars”).

Otherwise, Hollywood’s biggest night represented a remarkable reversal of its recent lily-white preferences, picking the predominantly-black cast Moonlight as Best Picture, along with African-Americans Viola Davis (Best Supporting Actress), Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Barry Jenkins (Best Adapted Screenplay) and Ezra Edelman (director of O.J.: Made in America).

Edelman, the son of legendary children’s rights attorney, Marian Wright Edelman, dedicated his victory to Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson as well as to victims of police brutality. His wasn’t the only politicized acceptance speech, with many recipients hurling thinly-veiled barbs at Donald Trump.

The most virulent attack on the President came from came from Iranian Ashgar Farhadi, writer and director of Best Foreign Film-winner, The Salesman. He boycotted the festivities, but had a spokesman read a statement excoriating Trump for issuing an executive order temporarily banning travelers from his country and a half-dozen other Muslim countries.

Jimmy Kimmel took a lot of indirect potshots at the president, too, like when he asked Meryl Streep whether her gown was from Ivanka’s fashion line. When the O.J. Simpson doc won, he quipped, ” O.J., you can get an extra slice of baloney on your sandwich tonight.” Kimmel was very smooth delivering his funny but never mean-spirited jokes, so don’t be surprised if he’s asked to host again next year, especially given that the Oscars air on ABC, the same network as his late night show.

Complete List of Oscar Winners

Best Picture: Moonlight

Best Director: Damien Chazelle (La La Land)

Best Actor: Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)

Best Actress: Emma Stone (La La Land)

Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Best Supporting Actress: Viola Davis (Fences)

Best Original Screenplay: Manchester by the Sea

Best Adapted Screenplay: Moonlight

Animated Feature: Zootopia

Foreign Language Film: The Salesman

Documentary Feature: O.J.: Made in America

Cinematography: La La Land

Costume Design: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Production Design: La La Land

Film Editing: Hacksaw Ridge

Makeup and Hairstyling: Suicide Squad

Original Score: La La Land

Best Song: La La Land (“City of Stars”)

Sound Editing: Arrival

Sound Mixing: Hacksaw Ridge

Visual Effects: The Jungle Book

Animated Short: Piper

Documentary Short: The White Helmets

Live-Action Short: Sing

Images: Disney ABC Press

Source: GIG News