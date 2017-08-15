By

Learning the “Calls” of the Hunt

When it comes to learning the “waterfowl calls” in order to bring you the most successful hunt possible, and fill up that bag to its ‘limit,’ it is important to know what calls you need to learn, as well as what products are out there on the market that can bring you the most success.

These calls serve a very clear purpose; they are designed to do something that very few other hunting supplies are able to do – bring your prey directly to your door, so to speak. And, yes, while it does take time to master them, whether you are a beginner or not, they can be mastered.

There are eight calls important to you. The first is the “Basic Quack.” As easy as this one may sound, there are some callers who actually never master a basic quack, and then wonder why the ducks don’t show up. There are people who use qua qua qua when it is time to end the basic quack. Unfortunately, there needs to be a clean, crisp, ‘quaCK’ instead. Stick to the basics, end your quacks correctly, and everything will fall into place.

The second call comes in the form of the “Greeting Call.” The greeting call is usually used when the hunter first sees ducks at a distance. It is a series of 5 to 7 notes, given in descending order, released at a steady rhythm: Kanc, Kanc, Kanc, Kanc, Kanc.

The “Feed Call,” is best described as tikkitukkatikka, with the call being sent while raising and lowering the volume ever so slightly. Award-winning waterfowl callers state that the feeding call, although not used often, should be learned in order to add variety.

The “Hail” and/or “Highball Call” is an overused call in the minds of the pros. They will state not to use this call within 100 yards of the ducks. But when you do use it, blow high, hard, and loud. Hails are the loudest of the lot, and you must try to sound as natural as you can. If you decide to try the hail call, start with a long, strong: Aaaaaaink…Aaaaaink, aaaaink, aaainkaink as you taper off in sound and volume.

When ducks do not respond to your greeting call and you want an immediate response, it is the “Comeback Call” that is used. More urgent and delivered faster: Kanckanc, Kanc, Kanc, Kanc, it is still about 5 to 7 notes and should not be overdone.

One call that is actually overlooked a great deal but has been proven to be highly effective for the waterfowl hunter is the “Lonesome Hen Call.” When ducks are call-shy, this will be more appealing to them. The call is nothing more than widely spaced, drawn-out, Quaaaaink quacks. And it is definitely necessary to space these calls out, leaving several seconds between each one; if the quacks are too close together, it scares the ducks away.

The “Pleading Call” is used to grab the attention of ducks flying 75 to 200 yards above. A series of 5 to 6 quacks that are really dragged out, as if you are begging the ducks to land, the sound is a Kaaanc, Kanc, Kanc, Kanc with the first note held a little longer than the rest. It’s the caller’s way of literally pleading with the ducks to come into or return to the spread.

Last, but not least, is the “Whistle.” For the Mallard, Pintail or Wigeon hunt, masters swear by the whistle. Using whistles in conjunction with calls allows the hunter to “speak the ducks language.” Using whistles also gets younger people involved because there is no way to mess up.

So…what calls are out there on the market that can truly help make your hunt a success? There are many, but one is the Duck Commander Camo Max Duck Call. Hand tuned, it is made to emulate the hen mallard calls. One of the most popular and versatile duck calls in its line, this call is able to achieve the sound of a mallard hen with great accuracy.

If hunting in lush vegetation, the Buck Gardner Double Nasty Camo Green Duck Call is the perfect one to have along. Designed for the more rugged hunter, this call is made out of hardened acrylic material, making it durable and resistant to wear and tear.

Learning and inexperienced hunters will be aided a great deal by the Ha-Yardel-Fleets DR-85 Mallard Call D Reed. This is a great example of a learner’s duck call, with a simplistic design that is easily adjustable. Sturdy, this call is able to take a lot of hours of practice without any actual damage being done to the reeds.

There are many more to research, but by first learning the actual calls, you can better your chances at having the ultimate waterfowl hunt experience!

Source: SportsmansLifestyle.com