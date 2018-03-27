By

Lee Brothers Lead Strong Finishes for Yamaha Outboards at Classic

By Craig Lamb

In February, Bassmaster® Elite Series and Yamaha Pro Angler Jordan Lee began fishing from a Yamaha outboard powered Ranger® Boat, and the next month he won a second consecutive world title at the Bassmaster Classic®.

“It’s my first year of running the Yamaha, and I can already notice the benefits after just two tournaments,” said Lee, who earned $300,000 for the win on Lake Hartwell in South Carolina.

“Fuel economy and performance, I could immediately see the difference,” added Lee, 26, of Grant, Ala. “I can run longer without needing to refuel, saving me time and money, and the Ranger® is matched perfectly, so I get the most of the boat and motor.”

On Championship Sunday, the eventual winner started in sixth place. Ironically, he was much farther behind the previous year, starting the final day in 15th place, when he staged an epic come-from-behind charge to win the Classic held in Houston.

“This morning there was no way I thought I could do this,” said Lee at the weigh-in held inside the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.

Lee charged into the lead and took home his second Classic trophy with a 5-bass limit weighing 16 pounds, 5 ounces. His three-day total was 47 pounds, 1 ounce. He now joins bass fishing legends Rick Clunn and Kevin VanDam as the only anglers in B.A.S.S.® history to win the Classic two years in a row.

Lee is guaranteed a spot in the 2019 Classic, along with his $300,000 paycheck.

Lee began his tournament career fishing for the Auburn University bass fishing team. So did his brother Matt, who finished fourth in the Classic with an overall weight of 43 pounds, 15 ounces.

In 2012 the brothers went head to head in a collegiate bracket competition to qualify for a spot in the 2013 Classic. Matt won and the next year the tide turned, and Lee earned a Classic spot. Now both Yamaha Pro Anglers, the Lee brothers compete full time on the Bassmaster® Elite Series.

While the Lee brothers earned Top 10 finishes, Yamaha outboards were well represented among the 52 anglers in the Classic.

Mississippi pro-Cliff Pace, also the 2013 Classic champion, finished 16th and Russ Lane of Alabama took 17th place. Finishing 22nd was the reigning Toyota® Bassmaster® Angler of the Year Brandon Palaniuk. Rounding out the list of finishers in the top 25 was former Classic champion, Mark Davis. Other Yamaha Pro Anglers competing in the Classic included Todd Faircloth (37th), Michael Iaconelli (38th), Keith Combs (40th) and Alton Jones Sr. (42nd).

The Classic is often referred to as the Daytona 500® and even the Super Bowl® of bass fishing for many reasons. The Classic is more than just a competition. Fan activities go on all week. There is even a floating gallery of fans who follow their favorite anglers. Some anglers can have 30 or more boats in tow as they compete.

At the recent Classic held in Greenville, S.C., thousands of fans attended the Classic Outdoor Expo, where Realtree Fishing™ displayed product in a dedicated booth. On Championship Sunday the Bon Secours Wellness Arena was packed to standing room only with 19,000 fans watching the final weigh-in. A total attendance of 143,323 was recorded at all of the events and activities, setting a Classic record since the first competition held in 1971.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com