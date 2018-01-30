By

Let the Ride Decide When Shopping for a Bay Boat

By Craig Lamb

Bay boats in the 20-foot range open the gate to a wide-open, new frontier of saltwater angling. Out in that new world is the excitement of adding species favoring the fringes of offshore waters. You get the better of both worlds with inshore along with a taste of the blue water.

Going out farther also means going bigger with the boat and unfortunately the price. If you have been shying away from bigger bay boats due to the sticker shock, then a solution is available. Best of all, it’s affordable, and you won’t break the bank from adding optional must-have accessories needed for serious angling.

The solution is the Sea Chaser LX Series by Carolina Skiff. The three models already come rigged and ready for serious anglers and blend those with comfort and convenience amenities for families.

Even better, you get the quality construction materials and building process found in bay boats with a much heftier price tag. There are no corners cut by Carolina Skiff to bring down the cost at the expense of a solid, well-built boat. Here is why.

The LX Series—and all Carolina Skiffs—are made from 100 percent composite materials, meaning without wood. The LX features a fully finished liner with injected foam flotation.

Carolina Skiff is so confident in its hull design the company warrants the hull’s bottom construction against delamination or separation for five years, providing that the integrity of the hull and floor has not been damaged by improper use.

Durability is a foundation of all Carolina Skiff models. Patented box-beam construction produces a solid, durable, no-flexing hull that is completely wood free. You get peace of mind and years of enjoyment knowing a solid hull is the foundation of any boat, and that is a priority at Carolina Skiff.

Based on all the above you get a wave taming, smooth ride from the hull design, sound deadening foam flotation throughout, and rigid construction that puts a smile on the faces of family and friends. A smooth, dry ride, peace of mind and a boat that will last for years.

All the above define what Carolina Skiff when declaring “let the ride decide” when shopping for a bay boat offering the best ride in its class.

The 21 LX (20’ 6”), 23 LX (23’) and 26 LX (25’ 11”) all have beams spanning 101”. You can power up accordingly as the boats grow in size. Suggested maximum power is 200, 250 and 350 horsepower for each model, respectively.

Take a look inside the LX Series and find there were no corners cut. Two-part finished hatch lids with gas shocks throughout and smooth finishes inside bilge compartments and storages, the likes of which you find in pricier models.

So is a long list of standard features. Here they are for starters.

Twin forward locking rod storage boxes

Locking fiberglass hatches

Gunwale rod storage with combing boards

Stainless steel folding cleats

Storage locker with five-gallon cast net bucket

Console baitwell

Stainless steel low profile bow and stern handrail

Hydraulic steering, rear jump seats

Stainless steel blue LED cup holders

Underwater LED hull lighting

LED navigation lights

Patented rub rail

Quick release windshield

Click here for all available options for the 21 LX.

Click here for all available options for the 23 LX.

Click here for all available options for the 26 LX.

Luxury, fishability, and affordability. All are stand out reasons why the LX Series should make your short list for a bay boat in the 20-foot class.

Find out more at carolinaskiff.com. You can find a dealer, learn more about the brand legacy, and build a boat on the website. You can also contact Carolina Skiff and request a catalog. Join the community of Carolina Skiff followers at the Carolina Skiff Facebook Page.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com