Let’s Go Camping!

There are many different “types” of camping. Some believe in the primitive way. Such as those who still believe that the discovery of fire was the best thing that ever happened to mankind and want nothing more than to “rough it” out there in the Great Outdoors. Others, more often than not, believe that summer camping is definitely a great thing if (and only if) an RV filled with all the needs of modern life is the transportation to their base camp out there in the wilderness.

Choosing either primitive or luxury camping is just fine. But now the “lists” have hit the market (from Time Magazine to Cabela’s and so much more) letting you know exactly the gear that should be brought along no matter what in order to make your 2017 summer camping trip a whole lot of fun!

Picking out some of the best and most exciting gadgets and gear that will provide you with the perfect excursion, below are just a few top inventions that will allow you to enjoy your outdoor fun without having to leave luxury and technology at home.

We begin with Time Magazine’s “Invention of the Year.” The LifeStraw Personal Water Filter (only $20 at Amazon.com) is simple, lightweight and completely reliable for the camper. Containing no chemicals, and needing no batteries, this water filter has absolutely no parts that wear out. Whether camping or hiking, the LifeStraw meets EPA standards for water filtration and has already been proven as being the best, as it has been used around the world under extreme conditions for humanitarian relief. It takes just 3-5 seconds of drinking out of the straw to start the flow of water through the filter, making it easy, convenient, and incredibly healthy.

Here’s an invention you’ll love. Not only do you receive help with your technology from it, but you also receive a great cooking station. The Biolite BaseCamp is a stove that works fairly quickly. Taking only thirty minutes to heat up, you can not only cook dinner for those campers out there, but the heat also provides the energy for a charging station. Nope, not kidding at all. By using this cooking station, you turn the twigs and branches you’re burning into electricity to power any USB-connected devices that you just “have to have” while having fun in the wild.

What about a little music, you ask? The Eton Scorpion II is a piece of gear that, whether you’re at home or out there in the woods, is a must have. A hand crank-charged AM/FM radio with NOAA weather band radio stations, for only $59, the Scorpion II doubles as a power bank and an LED flashlight, making it the safety gadget on the market today. Small and able to hook onto your pack, it can also collect power from its solar panel, so there’s no need to stuff it in the bottom of your bag.

And for those pictures that you must have for the scrapbook back home, there is the GoPro Hero4 that will not take up much room in that backpack of yours at all. Shooting everything from 30-frame-per-second 4K video to those still photos that people still love to take and put in pictures frames all around the room, this is the must have camera for all ages. One of the most expensive camping gadgets of 2017, at $499, the camera is still one of those necessary pieces of equipment when it comes to capturing memories that are absolutely priceless.

Now that we’ve pointed out things to put inside that backpack…what about the backpack, itself? Well, the Osprey Atmos AG backpack actually has “anti-gravity suspension.” May sound a little like marketing shtick, but the facts are clear that people who wear this backpack swear that their 35-40 pound load feels no heavier than 20 pounds while on their back. Made of a lightweight mesh that hugs the body from hips to shoulders is what brings about this miracle “suspension.” By allowing the fit to extend down the body instead of centering it up high, there is no longer that weight pulling down on your neck and shoulders.

Remember, there are lists and lists out there on the Internet offering the newest in lanterns, chairs, flashlights – even head-lamps for those extreme cave-divers – but these products give you a solid starting point when it comes to having a great camping trip, without having to give up the luxuries of home.

Source: Baret News