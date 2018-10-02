Lightin’ It Up For Andrew 5K Run in Fort Pierce, October 13

Date: October 13, 2018

Time: 6:00 pm

Please join us on Saturday, Oct. 13 (Andrew’s Birthday Weekend) at the South Causeway Park (next to the Historical Museum). Registration begins at 5 p.m. with the race starting at 6 p.m. The “KID GLOW” Fun Run will be immediately after the 5K. Come on out for a healthy activity and visit with your friends and other community members.

Pre-registration for adult participants is $25 until Sept. 23 and $30 thereafter. The student rate is $15. The Kid Fun Run is for children ages 5-12 and is $15 per runner with a discounted rate of $10 for additional registrants in the same family. T-shirts are guaranteed for all pre-registered participants. Awards will be given for the top three runners in different age categories.

It was Andrew’s wish on his bucket list to start a successful charity — “Schmeer Solutions in Effect” — so please try to help while we fulfill this dream of his. We truly appreciate your consideration in helping us raise money as we give assistance to Treasure Coast students who wish to further their education.

Venue

Museum Pointe Park

414 Seaway Drive

Fort Pierce, FL 34949

Please contact, Donna Haynes at 772-340-4790, 772-528-1523 or Alison Schmeer Egberts at 772-370-2508 if you have any further questions.