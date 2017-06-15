By

Living the ‘Skiff Life”

By Craig Lamb

Fishing hard. Playing harder. Cruising the skinniest of water, or heading out miles away from shore into the blue water. Doing the heavy lifting and transporting the goods for a job. Spending quality time with family and friends on a secluded beach. Watersports? Yep, you do that too. Scuba diving over a wreck in the bay. Snorkeling over a reef on the lookout for a lobster dinner.

All of the above describes the Skiff Life. Carolina Skiff owners have been doing it now for 30 years and counting. After three decades of building loyal customers, those owners define what fishing, playing and working mean in a skiff-designed boat.

Carolina Skiff continues responding to the needs of its loyal owners by designing and evolving with what it takes to live The Skiff Life. Need proof? Here you go.

For novices and skilled boaters, the J-Series is the perfect skiff for entry-level boaters or anyone looking for an affordable boat. The J-Series is the perfect skiff for just knocking around the marina or in the skinniest of sloughs, backwaters or mangroves. With 100 percent composite construction the J-Series doesn’t have an expiration date when it comes to rugged durability and a long lasting finish.

A pillar of the brand is the DLX Series, tracing its roots back to the first model built in 1983. Since then the DLX has built a loyal following as one of the most durable, versatile and stable boats on the water. Plain and simple, you just can’t beat it as a runabout, commercial workboat or for just about any activity on the water.

Could the DLX get even more versatile? Yep, and the proof is in the DLX Tunnel Series. The DLX is known for shallow draft, and that gets even more of a lift with the Tunnel Series.

What gives tunnel hulls an advantage is the higher outboard motor mount. Water is dispersed from the hull into a tunnel. Undisturbed water is then funneled to the prop for better bite and less cavitation. Throttle the outboard and the boat quickly gets on plan and stays there without porpoising. What else happens with a tunnel is better performance and even fuel economy. Less hull in the water means less drag, which also means less fuel consumed.

High payload capacity, extra wide body, tough and reliable. Reads like the advertising tag line for a pickup truck, right?

The reality is those words also describe the DLX Extra Wide Series. The DLX-EW draws very little water while remaining stable. You can carry more weight further and faster using less horsepower. Those unique qualities come from a patented hull design with bow splash guards to keep you dry from spray over the bow. And positive tracking keels on the running surface keep the boat tracking true while maneuvering without the typical flat-bottom slide when making turns. Go extra wide with three models with 103” beams with lengths overall from 23’ 2” to 27’ 1.”

A top choice for fishing in shallow water is the JVX Series. A lightweight hull and modified V-hull design combine for a boat that will carry more, go further and faster with less horsepower. You get excellent maneuverability and handling with the positive tracking keels. Patented splash-guards provide the smooth, dry ride. Choose from nine models in center console, side console or stick steering.

Fishermen have plenty of options from which to choose. Nine different models are in the JVX Series lineup, and you can customize the rig to fit angling needs.

What’s in a name? When the boat is the Ultra Elite Series. The proof is in the name. Ultra means extreme. Superior defines elite. The Ultra Series delivers with three boats in one. Equally at home inshore lake or river, in the bays along the coastline, fishing the tidal creeks and offshore exploring. Whatever the adventure the Ultra Series can do it all. Choose between four models from 19’ to 24.’

Are you ready to live the Skiff Life? Get started using the the Build A Boat feature. On the website, you can find a dealer, request a catalog and more. Check out the loyal following of Carolina Skiff Life fans and owners on Facebook.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com