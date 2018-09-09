Local Business Expo in Port St. Lucie at Port St. Lucie Civic Center, September 22

September 8, 2018 By

Date: September 22, 2018

Time: 8:00 am

Do not miss the opportunity to shop and meet our local businesses !!! We will have incredible offers just for you September 22nd at the Civic Center in Port st Lucie; Giveaways, Raffles, Music, entertainment for little kids and bigger ones, Arts and Crafts and Much More …

It’s FREE, Come with your family. It will be a very special day. We will be announcing all our vendors at our social media. Stay Tuned!!!

Instagram @Local_business_Expo
Facebook: @LocalBusinessExpoPSL

Get your FREE ticket today and share the link so your friends and family can also enjoy this great event!!!!

For more information call (772) 828-0097 (Maria), (772) 708-3153 (Antonieta Ivey)  or email localbusinessexpo@gmail.com.

Port St. Lucie Civic Center
9221 SE Civic Center Pl
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
(772) 871-5225
http://www.cityofpsl.com/

