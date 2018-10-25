By

Looking into the “CORE” of Airborne Wireless Network

By Amy Lignor

With each new day, as more and more people come to realize that the future of the internet lies in the creation of Airborne Wireless Network’s (ABWN) “Internet Superhighway” in the skies, it becomes more important to discover the monumental strides this company is taking in the communication and technology industry.

The creation of a wholesale carrier network by utilizing commercial aircraft as “mini-satellites,” is just the summary of what this fantastic company has on tap. Their mission is to bring “connectivity to all”; and the reason this will come to fruition is because the core of ABWN’s idea is based on developing a fully-meshed network in a world that currently only allows for single-path solutions.

So, what is the difference between the two? How will ABWN’s work transform their once mega-idea into a reality that will help people in all areas of the world? The basis of that technology is actually quite simple to understand.

In a single-path network (those that are in operation today), there is only one way or path a signal can travel in order to reach another destination. If this signal happens to be interrupted at any time the system, itself, fails to work. To better illustrate this fact, think about traveling in your car across the U.S. of A. in a world where there is only one road connecting the east coast to the west. If even one bridge happens to be washed out during your journey, you would be completely unable to reach your destination until someone took the time to repair the broken structure. You most likely can’t think of anything more frustrating.

In a fully meshed network, like the one Airborne Wireless is creating, signals will come in from multiple directions. Because of this, the system will be able to re-route signals around any “obstructions” that happen to crop up. “Real-time connectivity” will always be maintained, making users far happier. When looking at this through the traveler’s eye: Because we have many choices of highways and roads linking our two coasts, one washed out bridge will not keep us from reaching our chosen destination.

It’s also important to note that since ABWN’s “worldwide web” is a meshed network, one where all nodes are connected via multiple links, it will not have to deal with any “single points of failure.” This is the term professionals give to “single- link systems” – cell-tower and satellite systems, for instance. Besides mechanical problems which constitute these “single points of failure,” satellites and fixed-point ground stations can also be affected and shut down by something as simple as heavy rain. The “right size” raindrops can completely absorb or block a radio signal.

ABWN’s system, however, would stop those failures for good. The Network dynamically assigns a path around the “obstructions” and provides a solid path, regardless of the presence of weather systems in the area. If a link happens to be interrupted, the signal is simply redirected to the next participating aircraft, ship, or earth-station in the chain. Not only that but as new and more efficient data-transmission technologies are created, upgrading this new Network will be simple.

In other words, Airborne Wireless Network has a solid core that makes upgrades and repairs easy, which saves money and becomes a far more cost-efficient service to maintain. Not only will the chain work uninterrupted, but better delivery will assure that connectivity for one and all is achieved.

To learn more about this company and the stellar leaps they are taking in the field of communication and technology, visit www.airbornewirelessnetwork.com

Original Source: Baret News Wire.com