Love At First Bite at Magnolia Manor, December 7

Date: December 07, 2018

Time: 6:30 pm

As a thank you to the amazing support this community has given to H.A.L.O. No-Kill Animal Rescue, Director Jacque Petrone decided to pay it forward by organizing a “Farm to Table” dinner using locally sourced fare and utilizing area small businesses.

The 2018 Annual Fundraiser “Love at First Bite” will be held at the beautiful venue of Magnolia Manor and the five course meal will be inspired by the brilliant chefs of Wild Thyme Catering. H.A.L.O. also collaborated with a local craft brew club to create rescue inspired beverages for the event. This “grass roots” affair will host live entertainment and a silent auction with all proceeds benefiting the animals.

Venue

Magnolia Manor Vero Beach

7290 4th Street

Vero Beach, FL 32968

Contact: 772-589-7297

Website: http://www.halorescuefl.org/