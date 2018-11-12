By

Lowrance Dominates America’s Tournament Fishing Circuit

Lowrance dominated America’s tournament-fishing circuit this year. No other word can be used!

Lowrance Pro Jordan Lee mounted an epic comeback to claim the 2018 Bassmaster Classic Championship. Held on South Carolina’s Lake Hartwell in March, Lee’s win marked the seventh straight Classic championship win for a competitor using Lowrance’s HDS fishfinder/chart-plotter displays. The 26-year-old Guntersville, Ala., native is also the youngest angler in Bassmaster history to win the tournament two years in a row. In the Classic’s final standings, six of the top 12 competitors relied on Lowrance HDS Carbon fishfinder/chart-plotters to navigate and find key fish-holding areas. In all, more than 50 percent of the 52 anglers competing in this year’s Bassmaster Classic chose Lowrance HDS – that’s more than all other competitive marine electronics brands combined.

“I’ve used Lowrance gear my entire life. I wouldn’t have it any other way,“ said Jordan Lee.

Throughout the 2018 Bassmaster Elite Series of tournaments, Lowrance continued to dominate as the No.1 fishfinder brand on tour. That fact was especially clear at the 2018 Bassmaster Elite on the Mississippi River in La Crosse, Wisconsin, where Lowrance scored a trifecta as pro-team anglers – led by Ish Monroe, who notched his fifth Elite Series career victory – took the top three spots. Monroe finished ahead of fellow Lowrance anglers Jacob Powroznik and Randall Tharp, who took second and third place, respectively. Lowrance Pros Jacob Wheeler, Casey Ashley, Gary Klein, and Wesley Strader placed in the Top 12.

Lowrance also dominated the 2018 Forrest Wood Cup on Lake Ouachita in Arkansas with five anglers finishing in the top 10. Clent Davis, a Lowrance FLW Tour Pro, got the win with 15 bass totaling 36 pounds, 13 ounces. Lowrance took the podium again as Lowrance professional angler Matt Becker was named 2018 Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) Rookie of the Year at the final FLW Tour stop at Lake St. Clair, Michigan.

Professional angler Korey Sprengel won the Cabela’s National Walleye Tour event held May 10th and 11th on Lake Winnebago in Oshkosh, Wisc. Lowrance fishfinders were used exclusively on 80 percent of the 116 boats competing.

Gearing up for 2019, Lowrance anglers will have an even greater edge following the recent release of the latest high-performance line of fishfinder/chart-plotters, HDS LIVE™. A significant leap forward in fishfinding technology, HDS LIVE delivers powerful real-time sonar, charting and connectivity features including Active Imaging™, LiveSight™, Genesis Live and LiveCast™ smartphone integration.

Active Imaging Sonar is a cool, new feature that lets anglers see the structure and cover with a new level of refined detail and at a range unmatched by any other structure imaging technology with Active Imaging. Offering industry-leading clarity without sacrificing range, it delivers unmatched image quality of structure, fish and bottom composition. Active Imaging 800 kHz provides crystal-clear detail with uncompromised range. For anglers needing to see further than 120 feet, Active Imaging can also operate at 455 kHz.

LiveSight Sonar makes interpretation simple. LiveSight sonar delivers the most detailed views of fish, down to every turn and flip of the tail, as they swim in and around cover. You’ll be fishing in real-time as you watch fish react to your lure, see how they are relating to structure and gain insight on what will work, what won’t and what to do next.

Delivering real-time, custom-mapping capabilities, HDS LIVE harnesses the power of Genesis Live charting, which uses digital depth to create depth-contour overlays on charts. Incredibly easy to use, users can control contour transparency, the density of contours drawn on the screen up to unprecedented ½-foot intervals, depth, and safety shading color palettes, and more.

HDS LIVE also allows anglers to display important fishing information and entertainment from their smartphones on their 12- and 16-inch sunlight viewable displays. Users can view their smartphone in full-screen or split-screen windows via HDMI connection allowing them to stream video, view Google Maps and fishing data on the HDS LIVE touchscreen — all while their phone is safely stowed.

HDS LIVE features a stunning new low-profile design with edge-to-edge glass; a SolarMAX™ HD screen; bracket, flush and rear mounting options; user-programmable keys; and an optional fully-programmable Bluetooth® remote.

For more information about the all-new, high-performance Lowrance HDS LIVE, the complete line of Lowrance marine electronics, or to locate an authorized Lowrance dealer, please visit www.lowrance.com.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com