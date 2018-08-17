By

Malin’s Multi-Purpose Wire Offers Outdoorsmen a Helping Hand

By Capt. Ted Lund

Boaters, anglers, hunters and outdoorsmen looking for a helping hand need look no further than a new product — Multi-Purpose Wire — from Malin.

“It’s like duct tape in a wire form,” says television personality, avid outdoorsmen, and Malin pro-Mark Davis. “This new product is so versatile and has so many uses, it’s amazing.”

Malin offers its 80-pound Multi-Purpose Wire in a 364-foot, continuous shot housed in a high-visibility yellow, plastic container, keeping the wire safe from the elements and free from tangles or kinks. Made from high-grade stainless steel, Malin’s Multi-Purpose Wire is resistant to corrosion. Super-malleable and easy to work with, All-Purpose Wire can be easily cut with a pair of side cutters or utility scissors. Featuring a handy belt clip, the container makes sure All-Purpose Wire is always in easy reach.

Originally made for use in the aviation industry, Malin’s Multi-Purpose Wire is perfect for securing items to your deck, hanging things from a treestand or even as a trip wire on boat anchors. It can also be used on emergency repairs when on the water; Have to change your prop and lost the cotter pin that locks the nut into place? No problem. Cut a short length of All-Purpose Wire, place through the cotter pin hole and twist.

But its possible use doesn’t end there.

“You don’t realize how many things you’ll use it for until you’ve got it,” says Davis. “I use it everywhere now — for tying stuff down when underway on the boat, even for hanging pictures and plants around the house.”

Davis has even used the wire to take advantage of a tough bite in a pinch.

“The 80-pound breaking strength makes it perfect for fishing applications like wire line trolling for stripers and bluefish in the Northeast,” says Davis. “We’ve used it on the (TV) show, and it works great.”

Since 1884, the Malin Company has supplied high-quality stainless-steel wire, safety wire, twisted-in-wire brushes and other alloys and wire products to many industries including aerospace, medical, hardware supply, mill supply, catalog houses and more. But the company is probably best known among outdoorsman for its high-quality stainless steel hardwire leader material.

For more information or to learn more about the entire Malin family of products visit www.malinco.com . To order Malin’s All-Purpose Wire

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com