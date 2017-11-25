Marsh by Moonlight – Guided Kayaking in Port St. Lucie, December 3

By

December 03, 2017

Time: 5:00 pm

Enjoy the serenity of the Savannas Basin Marsh by moonlight during these limited-edition tours. Cost is $15 per person donation to the Friends of Savannas, plus the state park admission fee ($2 a person, or $3 for a vehicle with up to 8 people). All equipment is included with your donation. Participants should dress for the weather and bring drinking water.

Minimum age for participation is 6 years old. Time of arrival will be different for each tour.

Reservations required by calling the Savannas Preserve State Park Education Center at 772-398-2779.

A ticket from Eventbrite will not suffice as a reservation. The Savannas is located at 2541 SE Walton Road, Port St Lucie.

Savannas Preserve State Park

2541 Southeast Walton Road

Port St. Lucie, FL 34952

772-398-2779