By

Matt Herren’s ‘Bullet Proof’ Skeeter

By Craig Lamb

Matt Herren puts more hours on a bass boat in just a few months than the average angler will over many years. That is the main reason why the veteran touring pro chooses Skeeter Boats for their dependability, durability, and functionality over any other brand.

Skeeter Boats pro-Herren takes his job seriously for obvious reasons. That is why he makes his FX20 “bullet proof” to stand up to the rigors of the competition.

“To each his own but I’m very particular about the extra rigging needed in my boats,” explained the Bassmaster® Elite Series pro.

Bullet proofing his boat means that Herren does much of his own rigging. That includes adding additional mounting brackets and other parts to protect them from the rigors of tournament competition.

“The boat arrives from the factory in Kilgore, Texas, ready to launch and go fishing,” he explained. “I also have a great dealer in my area that is very capable of the final rigging.”

“Yet I don’t expect them to spend the amount of time that I need to make it all just right,” he continued.

Herren, with nine years on the Elite Series and 24 years overall as a pro, recognizes that his boat and accessories go through more than average use. Punishing environmental conditions from hours of plowing through rough waves in extremely hot and cold weather can wear down the gear.

The bullet proofing is also obvious on the console. To keep the Humminbird® SOLIX® Series fishfinders in place, he installs mounts made by Bass Boat Technologies.

“They are basically military grade and keep the units even more secure to the console,” explains Herren.

Most bass boats come factory rigged with at least one standard or optional wide-screen depth finder. Herren uses four of the units, with two each mounted at the console and the bow. That puts additional drain on the batteries and electrical components.

Herren custom builds two additional wiring harnesses to handle the job.

“It’s all about reducing amperage loss to keep the units running at their peak at all times.”

Herren then adds Transducer Shield & Saver parts to protect transducers from the abuse of rough water. Atlas Hydraulic Jack Plates are another addition to the rig.

“Those provide a very obvious shallow water advantage and directly enhance boat performance,” he said.

Another element providing Herren with a competitive advantage is how he maximizes tackle storage space. The demands of tournament fishing require specialized tackle. From finesse to power fishing the gear must all go along for the ride.

“I build my own divider system, so everything stays organized.”

After two days the final rigging job is complete. Even then, the work doesn’t end there for Herren.

He keeps a toolbox in the boat to handle any problems that come up.

“When they do, I’m ready to handle the repair job because I did the rigging,” he said.

Being a handyman aboard your own boat has other benefits. You have the confidence of knowing how to do the repairs, while spending more time on the fishing, instead of the fixing.

“What’s valuable to me is having everything already in the boat should something break down while I’m out on the water,” continued Herren. “We pack our boats with the latest and greatest tackle so why not the tools to solve minor maintenance issues?”

“Keeping everything in tip top shape lets me stay more focused on the fishing,” he added. “The Skeeter brand is a legacy in the industry, and the boat comes ready to fish and is the most dependable on the water.”

Herren just wants that added “bullet proof” layer of confidence. Call him a perfectionist. In Herren’s world that’s okay, since spending hundreds of hours on the water requires being on top of his game.

Learn More at Skeeter Boats.com

This document contains many of Skeeter’s valuable trademarks. It may also contain trademarks belonging to other companies. Any references to other companies or their products are for identification purposes only, and are not intended to be an endorsement.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com