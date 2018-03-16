By

mazu Introduces Compatibility with Raymarine Axiom Multifunction Displays

by Capt. Ted Lund

mazu, a world leader in affordable digital satellite communication solutions, recently announced their innovative data solutions for mariners and anglers are now compatible with Raymarine’s Axiom Multi-Function Displays.

With features like Email and SMS texts, SOS trans-ponding, Weather forecasts and more, mazu can now be opened directly on a boater’s Raymarine MFD. The mSeries system can still be used with the award winning mazu iPad app which provides users with an enhanced dashboard.

With modern communications playing an ever-more important role for boaters, cruisers and offshore fishermen now have more ways than ever to stay connected when their travels take them outside of cellular and WiFi coverage.

mazu gives boaters access to reliable global satellite connectivity using the Iridium network. mazu is a data-only system where Email messages and texts, can be sent and received, weather forecasts can be downloaded, and navigation functions can be utilized through the system. The new integration with Raymarine means the mazu system can be accessed in more ways than ever.

Boaters have three ways to take advantage of mazu’s mSeries features. They can use mazu’s award-winning iPad app, connect to the system onboard with any portable or laptop device with a browser, and now use mazu on Raymarine’s best-in-class Axiom MFDs.

At the heart of the mSeries is easy DIY installation, allowing boaters to fit the system to any type of boat. Using the mazu system is simple no matter which way the information is accessed. Once the system is installed, it connects wirelessly to the chosen displays on board. Boaters can connect at the helm with their MFD and still use the mazu app or browser interface on a different device in another area of the boat. For vessels with a flybridge or multiple MFD’s mazu can connect to both devices without running any wires.

“With the launch of our LightHouse Apps, we have expanded the power and connectivity of our Raymarine Axiom multifunction displays,” says Grégoire Outters Vice President and General Manager of FLIR Maritime parent company of Raymarine. “We are excited to bring mazu’s global satellite data communication services to our LightHouse Apps so Raymarine Axiom users can send messages, receive weather forecasts, and monitor their vessels from anywhere in the world.”

Based in Reston, Virginia mazu/SkyMate is a technology company that specializes in using advanced engineering to simplify satellite communications. They have developed proprietary software that allows for sophisticated satellite signal compression that maximizes data transfer while keeping airtime costs down. The user interface of the mazu system allows all types of customers to access the communication tools and information they need easily and effectively. For more information on mazu’s mSeries system, visit www. mazu-marine.com.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com