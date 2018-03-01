By

mazu Teams Up with Navionics

By Capt. Ted Lund

The world leader in satellite communications for boaters has teamed up with industry leader Navionics to provide a seamless integration of Navionics charts within mazu’s new iPad app.

The groundbreaking move recently announced at the Seattle Boat Show, allows boaters to use Navionics charts on the mazu app dashboard, providing more precise navigation, enhanced weather routing, simplified trip planning and more.

Users can choose between NOAA and other raster charts as well as Navionics’ detailed vector charts directly in the mazu app. To gain access to Navionics charts from the mazu application, users with an active Navionics subscription in the Navionics Boating application simply register with their Navionics credentials. Navionics charts then open and can be used in the mazu app.

Craig Myers, product manager for mazu, is excited about the new development.

“Working with a leading cartography company like Navionics makes mazu even better and helps Navionics users too,” says Myers. “Integrating Navionics into mazu provides both company’s customers with access to advanced charting solutions while maintaining the ease of use we are known for.”

mazu and the mSeries system provide sailors, cruisers, and fisherman an easy and affordable way to stay connected via satellite wherever they go. mazu’s iPad app acts as the user interface, providing a dashboard to access a host of vital functions. Global coverage keeps boaters in touch via Email and SMS texts. In addition, users have access to the most up-to-date weather products, including seven-day point forecasts showing wind and wave heights, access to GRIB files, and NEXRAD and NOAA weather alerts, where they are available. Boaters also have peace of mind with readily available SOS – 24/7, 365 emergency response available at the touch of the keypad. Navigation modes include routes, waypoints, NMEA data, and on-screen tracking overlayed on Navionics charts.

Based in Reston, Virginia mazu/SkyMate is a technology company specializing in using advanced engineering to simplify satellite communications. They have developed proprietary software that allows for sophisticated satellite signal compression which maximizes data transfer while keeping air time costs down. The user interface of the mazu system allows all types of customers to access the communication tools and information they need easily and effectively.

Easy, do-it-yourself installation of the mSeries system makes it ideal for boats of all types and sizes. Once the mSeries system is installed, and activated users simply launch a browser on any device on board and connect wirelessly to the system. This provides satellite connectivity to both PC’s and Macs, Android devices, all types of phones — basically any device with a browser can provide satellite connectivity.

The mazu iPad app provides additional functionality including the Navionics integration, and can also be used off the boat where other internet sources are available. While any device can be used on board, mazu for iPad maximizes features and minimizes costs because there are no connection charges for satellite airtime when using the app on shore.

Navionics is headquartered in Viareggio, Italy and was recently acquired by Garmin Ltd. Navionics has been at the forefront of electronic charting for more than 30 years. The cartography company pioneered the Geonav, the world’s first electronic chart device in 1984. Navionics continues to lead in technology, innovation, quality, and service, featuring the world’s largest database of marine and lake charts, covering the salt waters of the entire planet as well as tens of thousands of lakes and rivers. Many of these charts have been developed by way of Navionics’ proprietary surveys done both in the field and with remote sensings such as satellite imagery and airborne laser scanners.

For more information on mazu or to download the iPad app as well as the new mSeries and its Navionics integration, visit www.mazu-marine.com.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com